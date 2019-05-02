Bucs Coaches: Lavonte David Can Thrive in New Defense

"The type of player he is, he has proven that he can make plays," said Mike Caldwell, who's in charge of the inside linebackers. "In our scheme, we want guys that are able to get on the field and able to make plays. He's done that a variety of ways – in the box, on the end of the line, in coverage. He can do it in multiple ways, so we're just going to see how fits with us and see how the other guys fit in and then we'll put a defense out there."

Caldwell is right to emphasize David's versatility and scheme-transcending skills. David has two seasons in which he's had double-digit passes defensed and two in which he's had five or more sacks. Once he did it both, with the practically unheard-of combination of five interceptions and seven sacks in 2013. David's primary job in the new defense may not be that much different than what he did in the old one – chasing down ballcarriers and, not infrequently, causing turnovers. But he might also get more chances to blitz (as will White), and/or he may more often get matched up with pass-catching running backs like Carolina's Christian McCaffrey.

"We might ask guys to cover, we might ask guys to rush," said Caldwell. "We're going to allow them to do what they're good at. So if you're good at rushing the quarterback, you're going to see them coming more. If you're good at covering, you're going to see them covering. We're going to put them in their best position to make plays for us."

While the Bucs might expect more consistent pass-rush from 3-4 outside linebackers like Jason Pierre-Paul and Carl Nassib, Bowles' schemes are known to be varied and unpredictable. He has sent inside linebackers on the blitz before and he probably will do it again when he sees how good David and White are at that task. David had 3.5 sacks just last year.

Caldwell said that the ability to get to the quarterback from the inside linebacker spot is a combination of scheme and inherent talent.