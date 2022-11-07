Tom Brady Hits Epic 100K Landmark

Brady's career marks prior to Sunday's game included 86,787 regular-season passing yards and another 13,049 in the postseason, for a total of 99,836. He is, obviously, the NFL's all-time leader in both categories. He leads Drew Brees by roughly 7,000 yards in the regular season and Peyton Manning by nearly 6,000 yards in the playoffs. Brady is also the NFL's all-time leader in completions, attempts and touchdown passes. He also is the only player in league history with 15 Pro Bowl selections, and his totals of 243 regular-season wins and 35 postseason wins as a starting quarterback are the most ever.

"I think for me it's a credit to all the guys that I've played with, and who have blocked for me, who have caught passes," he said prior to the game. "I think all those things are a great celebration to all those guys. I think of [the fact that] I can't do [anything] in this league without guys doing what they are amazing at, too. I'm very fortunate to play with great players, people who catch the football, great coaches, and being down here has been an amazing experience for me. Playing with Mike [Evans] and Chris [Godwin], and that's why I came here, because of guys like that. I played with Gronk (Rob Gronkowski) all those years. Obviously I could name every player that I've played with and how meaningful they are to my life and what they've contributed in terms of the memories I have in this sport. So I feel like these are all…they're great achievements, but for as much as people want to say, 'Oh, this is what Tom Brady did,' in my mind this is what myself and all these people who have contributed to my life have done as well."