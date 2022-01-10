MVP Candidate Tom Brady Captures Yardage, Touchdown Titles 

Two of Brady's touchdown passes on Sunday were hauled in by Mike Evans, who extended his Buccaneers career touchdown record to 76. Those two scores pushed Evans' final 2021 season total to 14, setting new single-season franchise records for both touchdown catches and overall touchdowns. Evans also caught 13 touchdown passes last year and is now responsible for four of the six seasons of 12-plus TDs in team history. He is the only Buccaneer ever to catch 12 or more touchdown passes in a season and he's now done it four times in just eight NFL campaigns.