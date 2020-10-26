Tom Brady Takes Possession of the TD Crown

Inside linebacker Devin White led the Buccaneers' defensive charge with 11 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble. White now has four games this season in which he's reached double digits in tackles, which is tied for the fourth-most in the NFL and is just one off the lead. Overall, he has 61 stops, which is the sixth-most in the league. White's combination of tackles and sacks is unique; he is the only player in the NFL with 40 or more tackles and three or more sacks.