Tom Brady Captures New NFL Completions Record…Again

- Inside linebacker Devin White recovered a fumble by Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder in the second quarter, setting up Gage's touchdown. White has now recovered nine fumbles since entering the league as the fifth-overall pick in the 2019 draft. That ties the Bengals' Vonn Bell for the most in the NFL in that span.

- Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting made his fourth consecutive start, filling in for an injured Carlton Davis for the second time after previously starting twice in place of an injured Jamel Dean. Murphy-Bunting had one of the Bucs' two pass break-ups and has now recorded at least one pass defensed in each of the last four games. His total of six passes defensed in that four-week span is tied for the second most in the NFL in that span, just one behind the seven recorded by the Rams' Jalen Ramsey.