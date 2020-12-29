Tom Brady Exceeded Expectations in Detroit | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Lions

Next Gen assigns a completion probability to every pass based on such factors as receiver separation from the nearest defender, the receiver's location on the field, the amount of space the quarterback had from the opposing pass-rushers, and more.

Applying that data to each of a quarterback's passes, Next Gen comes up with his "xCOMP," or Expected Completion Percentage. From there, it's just a matter of comparing that xCOMP to how many passes the quarterback actually completed and seeing how much better or worse he was than expected. That's Completion Percentage over Expected, or "CPOE."

Brady was a lot better. The Next Gen calculations had Brady's CPOE at +18.4, which is the best he has compiled in any first half this season. A lot of that had to do with accurate deep-ball passing. Next Gen identified seven of his throws as deep balls (in the air 20 or more yards downfield) and he completed five of them for 162 yards and two touchdowns.

One of Brady's best completions was a 27-yard touchdown to Mike Evans in the first quarter. Next Gen defined Evans' pattern as a "go route" and says that is the 13th time he has scored on that route since 2018, the most by any player in the NFL. The ball traveled 41.5 yards in the air (factoring in Brady's drop, Evans distance into the end zone and the angle) and had a completion probability of just 24.9%.