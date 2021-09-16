Google It | Tommy & Gronky

Tom Brady: Do you want to get started?

Rob Gronkowski: So we will see what we have in this mailbox today.

Tom Brady: So nice to be back with everyone.

Rob Gronkowski: I love mail.

Tom Brady: It's like fan mail, but it's Bucs crew mail.

Rob Gronkowski: Yeah, maybe it's an extra paycheck because we're so awesome.

Tom Brady: Give them a few extra bucks. It's like finding 20 bucks in your pocket. It's so fresh.

Rob Gronkowski: I think I deserve it. I'm not sure about you, though.

Tom Brady: You know, I'd give mine to you anyway, because we're BFFs.

Rob Gronkowski: Yeah. Best buddies. Thank you. All right. So we got to Google it.

Tom Brady: I've heard of that.

Rob Gronkowski: I'm pretty sure it's kind of like people search us a lot. They type in our name, and you know how Google always identifies the top searches. So we're going to we're going to type our name in, and we're going to check out about the top five to ten searches of what people have been Googling our names for.

Tom Brady: Alright, cool.

Rob Gronkowski: And What type of question they have been Googling our names for, like, "does Tom Brady like to dance?" That's an example.

Tom Brady: That's of course yes by the way.

Rob Gronkowski: So, here we go. I'll ask you first.

Tom Brady: Great. And I'll grab mine.

Rob Gronkowski: Can Tom Brady play until 50 years old?

Tom Brady: Wow. Seems to be a really hot question lately. Can Tom Brady play to 50? like 50 years old? Fifty.

Rob Gronkowski: Fifty. You're forty four. That's six more years.

Tom Brady: I think I don't find it so difficult. Plus, in Florida, it's kind of a retiree state. So I feel like I can play and then just glide into retirement. I think I can. I think it's a yes.

Rob Gronkowski: You know, there's a little spin to that question. I think it's "will Gisele let Tom play until he's 50? That's the real question.

Tom Brady: That is a way better question. In fact, why would they not Google that? I think they should. Well, that was of course no.. that answer.

Rob Gronkowski: I'm so smart. I'm the Google master now.

Tom Brady: I'm just kidding. I'm sorry, babe. I love you. You would let me. You would let me do anything as long as I'm happy. Alright, this is for you. I kind of know the answer to this, but a lot of people want to know. Can Gronk dunk?

Rob Gronkowski: Yes, I can. I can dunk. My first dunk was actually on my JV basketball team. I was in ninth grade. I got a fast break. You know, what's it called when you're like hanging at half-court?

Tom Brady: Cherry picking.

Rob Gronkowski: Yeah, cherry picking. That's what I was doing. Our teammate got the rebound. He chucked it down to me, and I dunked it my freshman year in high school.

Tom Brady: I bet you were dominating.

Rob Gronkowski: Yes, I was. I was like a center, but at like six-foot-six.

Tom Brady: I like it. You're like a Polish freak. Like a Greek freak, but the Polish freak.

Rob Gronkowski: Dang, that's a good nickname. All right, here we go. Can Tom Brady speak Portuguese?

* in Portuguese *

Tom Brady: Yes, I speak Portuguese! I speak Portuguese more at home. How about you? Do you speak Portuguese?

Rob Gronkowski: Si, si.

*in Portuguese*

Tom Brady: That's good.I love you, Gisele! I love you, my love, Gisele!

Rob Gronkowski: Muy bien.

Tom Brady: That's Spanish.

Rob Gronkowski: I know.

Tom Brady: Ok, moving on. Another very simple one. Can Gronk dance?

Rob Gronkowski: I can sure dance. That's no question.

Tom Brady: Is there a patented move you have? Is there anything specific that you like? Can you twerk?

Rob Gronkowski: The question is depending who you're talking to..how legit are my dance moves?

Tom Brady: I'd say pretty good.

Rob Gronkowski: Yes, I can twerk a little bit. Let me see if I can. I mean, I was just sitting down...

*twerks*

Rob Gronkowski: That's not bad, that's not bad.

Tom Brady: That's really good.

Rob Gronkowski: Not bad for sitting down all day after practice.

Tom Brady: That was pretty good. Yeah. Alright, good. I got another one for you. Can Gronk still play? Can I answer? Gronk is a beast. Gronk could play at least 50. I've never seen a better Gronk, let me just say that for the record. OK, how would you like to answer that?

Rob Gronkowski: Enough said. Because you'll see this year who the real Gronk is.

Tom Brady: And the last one for Gronk... I've got two tough ones. I could go for the predictable one or the fun one. Would you like predictable or fun?

Rob Gronkowski: Both.

Tom Brady: OK, you have two questions. Can can Gronk rap and can Gronk touch the Lombardi trophy?

Let me combine the two. Can Gronk rap about the Lombardi trophy?