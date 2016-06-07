Top 10 Raymond James Stadium Highlights

If there is to be a new era of memorable moments for the Buccaneers, young quarterback Jameis Winston will likely lead the way. He's already shown a flair for the dramatic.

The first overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Winston had a remarkable debut campaign, becoming just the third rookie in NFL history to throw for over 4,000 yards. He also threw 22 touchdown passes, including five in one game in a rout over the Eagles, which might have made this list had it not occurred in Philadelphia.

Winston's highlights included a surprising six touchdown runs, as well. His season-defining moment also came courtesy of his legs rather than his arms, as he kept the Buccaneers alive against Atlanta in Week 12 with a 20-yard scramble on third-and-19.

That by-the-numbers description – "20-yard scramble on third-and-19" – doesn't do the play justice. First, Winston's team was trailing 23-19 with four minutes to play, meaning a field goal probably would not have been enough. A sack on second down moved the ball back to nearly midfield, which meant the Bucs' offense still had to make up some ground even to get off a kick.

Winston took a shotgun snap but didn't spend much time in the pocket, quickly heading up a lane straight upfield. He pump-faked even as he crossed the line of scrimmage, trying to buy some hesitation from the defenders. It worked to some extent, but he was still sandwiched by two Falcon defenders as he crossed the 35-yard line, well short of the first down.

Seemingly wrapped up, Winston suddenly bounced out of the pack, back a few yards and to his right. He then headed upfield, made two inside cuts to elude defenders and wasn't dragged down until he had crossed the first-down marker. Six plays later, Winston threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans and the Buccaneers had a 23-19 victory over their division rivals.

Honorable Mentions:

If we simply wanted to highlight some of the more impressive plays in Raymond James Stadium history, we'd probably need a top 50 or so. Running back LeGarrette Blount had some of our favorites, including the 360-spinning-and-reaching touchdown against Carolina on November 14, 2010 and one of his hurdle runs against Seattle on December 26, 2010.

Three of the most difficult exclusions from the Top 10 all came from the 1999 NFC Divisional Playoff win over Washington. John Lynch started it with a crucial sideline interception, Mike Alstott followed with one of his signature second and third-effort touchdown runs and Shaun King completed it with a leaping rollout touchdown pass to tight end John Davis.

The Buccaneers' showdown with a red-hot Atlanta Falcons team on December 8 during the Super Bowl year deserves mention. In particular, Derrick Brooks tracking down and stifling Michael Vick in his attempts to scramble come to mind. Joe Jurevicius, who makes the list above, made a great corner-of-the-end-zone catch in that same game that had to be upheld by replay and which led to an enormous reaction from the Raymond James Stadium crowd.

From a novelty standpoint, Earnest Graham's option pass to tight end John Gilmore for a touchdown against the Falcons on December 5, 2010 was pretty neat. However, Atlanta rallied for two late scores to win that contest, so it's not a particularly fond memory.