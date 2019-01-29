Top 10 Tuesday: Bucs Career Sack Leaders

Barber really did do it all and he's the second player on this list to be validated with a gold jacket. As a cornerback, Barber recorded 28.0 sacks on opposing quarterbacks. That's kind of ridiculous. Barber spent all 16 seasons of his career in Tampa Bay and started 232 of 241 career games beginning in 1998. He only played in one game during his rookie season. He thought he wasn't going to make it out of his second training camp with the Bucs but would then go on to start the majority of his games after that. The most sacks he had in a single season were 5.5 in 2000, the year before he recorded 10 interceptions which earned him one of three All-Pro selections during his tenure. He was also selected to five Pro Bowls and has been a Pro Football Hall of Fame Semi-Finalist the past two years.