Top Three Takeaways from Bengals vs. Buccaneers

2. The bad.

That also brings us to the bad. Arians said he would have liked to have seen more out of each side of the trenches and then went on to say defensively, it was 'probably the worst tackling experience I've seen in a long time.'

"It was like we had no arms," he said. "Everything was shouldered and blocking. Some young guys put some embarrassing stuff on tape."

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton led the way with seven tackles, one for loss, and got himself a forced fumble. Though, it's likely not a good sign when a corner has the most tackles on the team. Safety Javon Hagan had three tackles for loss, which was great, but experienced a rollercoaster of emotions when he fumbled a fantastic interception he managed to get his hands on to give the ball back to the Bengals.

The defense was also out there a lot more than the offense. Cincinnati had a 34:15 to 25:45 time of possession advantage over the Bucs. And when the Bucs' offense did have the ball in their hands, they weren't able to get anything going in the second half, especially. The first two drives of the second half ended in interceptions, the next four were punts and then time expired on the night during the Bucs' last possession, which was all of 16 seconds.

3. The really ugly.

Honestly, because it's preseason, the really ugly Arians was referring to isn't much of a concern at all. Special teams was a major emphasis all night, given how much a lot of depth guys had to prove in that phase of the ball, so it's natural there are improvements to be made there.

"I think the major improvement will be blocking when the kicks are short," Arians said. "We didn't do a very good job of setting on our kickoff return guys. We set on them way too late, and I think Ke'Shawn really got his shot to get up the field, but I know what he can do. I think Jaelon [Darden] is fine. He has a ton of tape from college. Jaydon Mickens has done it before so I want to give Scotty Miller some reps on punt return this week and see what he can do."

That's why it was perhaps even more of an eye sore when the Bucs went to go for two points after their first touchdown of the night but ended up setting up for a fake… only to revert back to a traditional point after attempt that was then illegal because they were lined up on the two-yard line.

"You could have called a time out or you could have taken a delay of game," said Arians of the options the team had at that point. "Or you just could have ran the damn fake. That's what we wanted to do."