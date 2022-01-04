Top Three Takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Jets

1. Death, taxes and Tom Brady ripping out the hearts of Jets fans.

I don't know what would have been more painful as a Jets fan: a complete route in which there was no hope at any point at all or what happened Sunday, where there was hope. There was so much hope. The Bucs win probability had sunk to .1% with 15 seconds left in the game, according to ESPN. Yet, Brady hit wide receiver Cyril Grayson on the next play for a 33-yard bread-in-the-basket touchdown. It was Brady's 42nd career fourth-quarter comeback, which is the second-most in NFL history trailing only Peyton Manning's 43. That was Brady's 53rd game-winning drive too, which is now tied with Drew Brees for second-most in NFL history, one behind Manning's 54.

And to do it to the Jets?

It was the sixth time he led a game-winning drive and fourth-quarter comeback against his former AFC East rivals, spanning 93 yards on nine plays in 1:57 to do the very improbable.

What's more is that it capped off a historic day in which Brady completed 34 of 50 pass attempts for 410 yards and three passing touchdowns. He has now tied Dan Marino for the third-most games with over 400 yards passing in NFL history with 13 and it's the first time he's ever had three such games in a season. At 44 years old.