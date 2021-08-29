Top Three Takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Texans

Here are a couple major things that stood out from the night overall:

1. Offensive concerns should have been alleviated.

Brady and Co. had scored the previous two touchdowns on the night, putting 13 points on the board in the three drives they were on the field. The first series started slow for the Bucs' offense, carrying over from an early-season trend last year, but given the chance to redeem themselves, they took advantage big time. Brady hit wide receiver Chris Godwin for a 24-yard touchdown pass, following a drive that saw Godwin make a prior 28-yard catch to get the Bucs down the field. Brady overall was an absolute technician, going a perfect seven completions on seven passes for 91 yards on the drive.

The next touchdown came at the end of the following drive thanks to a quick bounce outside by running back Ronald Jones, who took it in from 13 yards out. In all Brady went 11-of-14 for 154 yards and a touchdown for a 136.3 passer rating on the night. He, at one point, threw 10-straight completions between his second and third drive.

Prior to Saturday, the Bucs' starting offense had only seen six total game snaps when they started the first drive of the Bucs' preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. It was not a fruitful one but they were pulled, anyway. Now, with another shot at it, Brady settled in and so did his receivers.