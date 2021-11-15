Top Three Takeaways from Tampa Bay vs. Washington

2. The defense couldn't get off the field, despite having a relatively successful pass rush.

Those 20-some extra plays the Bucs are used to having don't just affect the offensive side of the ball, of course. The defense was on the field a lot more, which means less rest and more opportunities for mistakes. They were strained early, contending with two turnovers that had Washington in Bucs' territory both times. The Football Team came away with 10 points off of those turnovers. Not to mention the defense was further strained by losing starting cornerback Richard Sherman

But the defense did itself no favors with those aforementioned penalties. Washington was given two first downs because of penalties that allowed them to extend productive drives. Two neutral zone infractions in the same second-quarter series allowed the home team to get within field goal range and ultimately come away with three points. A third-quarter pass interference call set Washington up at the one-yard line. The next play, running back Antonio Gibson was in the end zone. Three isn't an egregious number for defensive penalties but the timing and nature of them certainly impacted the game – and the scoreboard.

Then, there was the fact that Washington converted 11 third downs. It was out of 19 total attempts, giving them a 57.9% conversion rate, which again – isn't an egregious showing. The Bucs' defense had no problem forcing Washington into third-down situations and making them work for their production. The problem was that Washington proved up to the task.

It had a lot to do with quarterback Taylor Heinicke and his arm, too, which I'm not sure many people saw coming from the league's 20th-ranked passing offense. The Bucs only allowed an average of 2.8 yards per carry from the Football Team, so it was largely up to Heinicke to make plays through the air. He didn't do anything particularly flashy either, save for maybe a 20-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Carter in the second quarter. But Washington's longest play of the game was just 22 yards. The defense did a good job of limiting explosive plays while taking away the running game – with the exception of the final nearly 11-minute drive by Washington. Forty-two of their 94 rushing yards came in the fourth quarter, 40 of which in that final drive, which was perhaps the most uncharacteristic drive of the season for the Bucs' defense. It allowed Washington to secure the ball and the win but as Devin White said after the game:

"We still got a lot of games, still got a lot of football to play. Still in the playoff run, still got the same aspirations. Everything is gonna come together because with the great leadership on this team, we are going to hold each other accountable as captains. We're gonna come together and whatever it is we're gonna fix it. We know what we wanna get to and we know we got the team to get there. We just gotta do what we gotta do. It's nothing on the coaches, it's all players. That's all grit, hard work and whoever wants it the most."

3. The Bucs' shortcomings were uncharacteristic and hopefully regaining some healthy players will provide the team the boost it needs.