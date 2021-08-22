Top Three Takeaways from Titans vs. Buccaneers

1. Players who got 'exposure.'

DL Pat O'Connor

As Arians mentioned, O'Connor likely earned his right to stay on this team on Saturday night. The defensive tackle had a sack, two tackles for loss and a quarterback hit on the night, in addition to adding value on special teams. O'Connor has been with the club since 2017, playing multiple positions on the defensive line. He's managed to stick because of his varying skillset and the preseason is when he's given the opportunity to showcase it.

""These games are so important for me," O'Connor said. "Just to show how versatile I can be – from special teams, to [defensive] tackle, to nose tackle, to [defensive] end. Whatever it is – I'll play punter if they wanted me to, it doesn't matter. Just to show how versatile I can be in all aspects of the game, and just play as hard as I could – trying my best to do that. We'll see what happens – just run with it."

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

This wasn't a surprise by any stretch of the imagination but Tryon-Shoyinka continues to dominate when he's in the game. He finally got his first sack that counted on Titans' quarterback Matt Barkley. He added a tackle for loss and quarterback hit but he was badgering Tennessee quarterbacks all night, playing 55% of the team's defensive snaps and 39% of the team's special teams snaps. That's one aspect of his game that is maybe going a bit overlooked. As productive and exciting as he is to watch on defense, he's more than happy to put his hand in the pile on special teams – and he's flying all over the place. That will likely be a significant role for him in the regular season with Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaq Barrett occupying the two starting outside linebacker spots.

"[Defensive Coordinator] Todd [Bowles] has done a great job of creating plays and creating matchups," Arians said of how they plan to utilize Tryon-Shoyinka. "The game will depend. If it's a running game, a running team, maybe not as much. If it's a passing situation he's going to play a bunch. There's situations where I could see in the future, down the road, where we have all three of them out there."

We saw that in practice a bit this week and yeah, good luck to opposing offenses trying to figure out who to block.

TE Tanner Hudson