Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Top Three Takeaways from Titans vs. Buccaneers

The Bucs suffered their second-straight loss of the preseason but there were a couple standout performers that may have earned roster spots on Saturday night.

Aug 22, 2021 at 04:02 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

TATen

Head Coach Bruce Arians said all week leading up to Saturday night's preseason game against the Titans that the Buccaneer starters would not play due to the physicality of joint practices between the two teams this past week. That's exactly what happened as quarterback Blaine Gabbert got the start for the Bucs' offense. Right guard Alex Cappa was part of the starting five on the offensive line, which Arians said was to get him more reps after Cappa missed the tail end of last year with a broken leg, but Arians also revealed that the competition for right guard is 'closer than you might think' between Cappa and Aaron Stinnie. It remains Cappa's job to lose, though.

Gabbert played the entire first quarter, finishing with three completions on six attempts for 33 yards. Ryan Griffin took the reins for the second quarter, completing six of 11 pass attempts for 48 yards, and then it was rookie Kyle Trask who played the entire second half for the Bucs. Trask finished with 13 completions on 26 attempts for 131 yards and two interceptions.

"It's a learning experience," Arians said after the game about Trask. "Kyle has a long time to grow."

Time isn't a luxury a lot of players trying to make the Bucs' roster have and despite the blowout loss, there were a few standouts that helped themselves a lot in the game.

"You either get exposed or exposure," said Arians. "Some guys really stepped up. Pat O'Connor showed, Grant [Stuard] showed a little bit, Dee Delaney showed a little bit. Not too many guys offensively. Cyril [Grayson] showed up a little bit having been hurt all week with an injury."

Let's start there.

1. Players who got 'exposure.'

DL Pat O'Connor

As Arians mentioned, O'Connor likely earned his right to stay on this team on Saturday night. The defensive tackle had a sack, two tackles for loss and a quarterback hit on the night, in addition to adding value on special teams. O'Connor has been with the club since 2017, playing multiple positions on the defensive line. He's managed to stick because of his varying skillset and the preseason is when he's given the opportunity to showcase it.

""These games are so important for me," O'Connor said. "Just to show how versatile I can be – from special teams, to [defensive] tackle, to nose tackle, to [defensive] end. Whatever it is – I'll play punter if they wanted me to, it doesn't matter. Just to show how versatile I can be in all aspects of the game, and just play as hard as I could – trying my best to do that. We'll see what happens – just run with it."

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

This wasn't a surprise by any stretch of the imagination but Tryon-Shoyinka continues to dominate when he's in the game. He finally got his first sack that counted on Titans' quarterback Matt Barkley. He added a tackle for loss and quarterback hit but he was badgering Tennessee quarterbacks all night, playing 55% of the team's defensive snaps and 39% of the team's special teams snaps. That's one aspect of his game that is maybe going a bit overlooked. As productive and exciting as he is to watch on defense, he's more than happy to put his hand in the pile on special teams – and he's flying all over the place. That will likely be a significant role for him in the regular season with Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaq Barrett occupying the two starting outside linebacker spots.

"[Defensive Coordinator] Todd [Bowles] has done a great job of creating plays and creating matchups," Arians said of how they plan to utilize Tryon-Shoyinka. "The game will depend. If it's a running game, a running team, maybe not as much. If it's a passing situation he's going to play a bunch. There's situations where I could see in the future, down the road, where we have all three of them out there."

We saw that in practice a bit this week and yeah, good luck to opposing offenses trying to figure out who to block.

TE Tanner Hudson

Hudson once again led the team in receiving yards, this time catching six passes for 74 yards on the night. His longest reception was a 25-yard throw from Trask in the fourth quarter. And while it was good to see Hudson again come alive in the preseason, Arians said they're still evaluating him because 'there's more to it than just catching the ball.'

2. The 'Exposed.'

It wasn't so much any singular player as it was aspects of the game on Saturday night. The offense had just 11 first downs all night and didn't get into the end zone at all. The highest quarterback rating for the Bucs belonged to Gabbert with a 66.7, though the lack of production was hardly all on Tampa Bay signal callers.

"I think Blaine has been really, really good," said Arians. "He had great practices against [the Titans]. If we catch the ball for him, he's going to take us right down the field and score again. So I've got all the confidence in the world. 'Griff' struggled last week. He was a little bit better this week. He had a couple balls off fingertips. He can play a little better. Kyle, I really like where Kyle's at. Kyle's doing everything we ask of him. Some guys need to help him out and catch the ball, too, the guys that he's playing with and get their head around. He's making good progress."

Both picks that Trask had were on tipped balls, in fact. Guys like tight end O.J. Howard struggled early, though he came back and made a few nice catches later on.

On the other side of the ball, tackling was again not where it needed to be from the defense in the second half. You're looking at a hodge podge of third and fourth-team players who don't get a lot of reps in practice together, though. Consider that at the half, Tennessee had just eight first downs and were one-for-eight on third down conversions. Even when it was all said and done, the Bucs held the Titans to just two third-down conversions on the night and let up just 87 yards on the ground total. They held former Buccaneer Jeremy McNichols to -9 yards rushing on five attempts.

It was running back Mekhi Sargent that did most of the work on the ground, getting past Bucs defenders to get 78 yards on 16 carries. Tennessee receivers also seemed to help themselves to yards after the catch but again, most of the production came in the second half so it shouldn't be cause for too much concern heading into the season for Tampa Bay.

Titans vs. Buccaneers Preseason Week 2 | Top Images 

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's preseason matchup vs. the Titans.

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 122

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Cornerback Chris Wilcox #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 122

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Cornerback Chris Wilcox #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Tight End Codey McElroy #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Tight End Codey McElroy #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 122

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 and Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 and Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Safety Javon Hagan #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Safety Javon Hagan #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Safety Javon Hagan #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Safety Javon Hagan #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Kobe Smith #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 122

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Kobe Smith #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Offensive Lineman Earl Watford #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 122

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Offensive Lineman Earl Watford #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Anthony Piroli before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Anthony Piroli before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 122

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Long Snapper Zach Triner #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Long Snapper Zach Triner #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Cornerback Antonio Hamilton #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Cornerback Antonio Hamilton #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver T.J. Simmons Jr. #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver T.J. Simmons Jr. #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Guard Earl Watford #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Guard Earl Watford #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 122

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2, Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11, and Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2, Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11, and Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 and Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 and Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Huddle before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Huddle before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 122

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 and Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 122

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 and Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 122

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Running Back C.J. Prosise #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Running Back C.J. Prosise #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 and Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 122

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 and Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 122

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 122

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Running Back C.J. Prosise #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Running Back C.J. Prosise #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Cornerback Herb Miller #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Cornerback Herb Miller #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Tight End Codey McElroy #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Tight End Codey McElroy #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Guard Earl Watford #67, Guard Alex Cappa #65, and Tackle Brad Seaton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Guard Earl Watford #67, Guard Alex Cappa #65, and Tackle Brad Seaton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Guard Nick Leverett #60, Tackle Brad Seaton #62, and Offensive Tackle Jake Benzinger #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Guard Nick Leverett #60, Tackle Brad Seaton #62, and Offensive Tackle Jake Benzinger #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 122

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Quinton Bell #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Quinton Bell #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 and Wide Receiver T.J. Simmons Jr. #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 122

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 and Wide Receiver T.J. Simmons Jr. #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 122

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 122

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 122

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 122

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30, Cornerback Chris Wilcox #29, Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18, Defensive Lineman Kobe Smith #71, Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79, Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 and Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 122

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30, Cornerback Chris Wilcox #29, Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18, Defensive Lineman Kobe Smith #71, Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79, Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 and Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 122

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - SOCOM Paracommandos before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 122

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - SOCOM Paracommandos before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - SOCOM Para-Commando jump team before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - SOCOM Para-Commando jump team before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Safety Javon Hagan #34, Offensive Tackle Jake Benzinger #77, Inside Linebacker Joe Jones #53, and Tackle Chidi Okeke #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 122

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Safety Javon Hagan #34, Offensive Tackle Jake Benzinger #77, Inside Linebacker Joe Jones #53, and Tackle Chidi Okeke #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Tackle Brad Seaton #63, Tackle Brandon Walton #73, and Offensive Tackle Jake Benzinger #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Tackle Brad Seaton #63, Tackle Brandon Walton #73, and Offensive Tackle Jake Benzinger #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Tackle Chidi Okeke #68, Offensive Lineman Earl Watford #67, Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 and Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 122

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Tackle Chidi Okeke #68, Offensive Lineman Earl Watford #67, Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 and Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Running Back C.J. Prosise #30, Tight End Tanner Hudson #88, and Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Running Back C.J. Prosise #30, Tight End Tanner Hudson #88, and Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Grant Stuard #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs out with the American flag before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Grant Stuard #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs out with the American flag before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Cornerback Antonio Hamilton #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Cornerback Antonio Hamilton #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Cornerback Antonio Hamilton #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Cornerback Antonio Hamilton #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Cornerback Herb Miller #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
82 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Cornerback Herb Miller #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers huddle during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers huddle during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9, Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56, and Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
84 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9, Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56, and Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Fans celebrate during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Fans celebrate during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
86 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
87 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Safety Chris Cooper #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
88 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Safety Chris Cooper #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
89 / 122

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
91 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Fans during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Fans during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
93 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Guard Earl Watford #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
94 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Guard Earl Watford #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
95 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
96 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
97 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 and Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
98 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 and Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
99 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 and Safety Javon Hagan #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
100 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 and Safety Javon Hagan #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 and Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
101 / 122

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 and Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
102 / 122

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Safety Javon Hagan #34 and Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
103 / 122

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Safety Javon Hagan #34 and Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
104 / 122

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
105 / 122

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Joe Jones #53 and Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
106 / 122

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Joe Jones #53 and Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
107 / 122

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
108 / 122

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
109 / 122

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
110 / 122

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
111 / 122

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
112 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
113 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
114 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
115 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
116 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
117 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
118 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Julio Jones after the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
119 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Julio Jones after the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
120 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
121 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 and Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
122 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 and Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

3. Oh, and kicker Ryan Succop is fine.

The only points the Bucs ended up scoring were from kicker Ryan Succop, who has had an up and down camp this year. Arians spoke about it earlier saying that he had all the faith in the world Succop would figure it out by the season. It seems he didn't need that long, connecting on a 49-yarder in Saturday night's game against his former team.

It was punter Bradley Pinion that missed the 61-yard field goal attempt at the end of the game. It was something he had done in practice, according to Arians but it didn't work out in the game. But hey, that's what preseason is for though, right?

Related Content

news

Top Three Takeaways from Bengals vs. Buccaneers

The Bucs dropped their preseason opener to the visiting Cincinnati Bengals but that doesn't mean it was all bad on Saturday night.
news

2021 Bucs Rookie Minicamp Takeaways

It was a limited minicamp with restrictions preventing teams from fielding full practice rosters, but the rookies took the field for the first time as Buccaneers this weekend.
Advertising