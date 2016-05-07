Vernon Hargreaves Working at Nickel

"Well, his quickness and how good of a tackler he is (make him suited to play inside)," Koetter said. "We're going to start him off both inside and outside. We're – both with the vets and the rooks – trying to find that perfect nickel and he's one of the guys we're looking at for sure."

The common perception is that a nickel corner is a team's No. 3 cornerback who only comes on the field in certain situations, but as Buccaneers.com Senior Writer and Editor Scott Smith pointed out on Buccaneers Insider on Friday, that isn't always the case. The Buccaneers used Ronde Barber as their nickel for years, Smith said, but Barber would start the game on the outside and move into the slot when the Bucs brought in their nickel package.

The Buccaneers signed a Pro Bowl cornerback in Brent Grimes this season and have two experienced starters in Alterraun Verner and Johnthan Banks also playing the position. Which role Hargreaves plays will continue to be determined through spring workouts all the way up through training camp. He believes he could be a strong player in the slot, but is just eager to get on the field.