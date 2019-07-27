Versatility in College Helped Prepare Mike Edwards for Role in Bucs New Defense

As much as the aggressiveness of Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles' schemes are talked about, that trait is complemented by versatility. Part of the way he's able to be aggressive is through the confusion he's able to create by doing things like shifting players around or by showing what you think is a standard four-man rush that you've been seeing the past series, while ultimately rushing five out of same look that you have no chance of picking up... just as an example.

Those blitzes come from all over the field, too. During yesterday's blitz period of practice, nickel cornerbacks, safeties and so many linebackers rushed the quarterback. Just wait until contact is allowed.

We've talked a lot about the responsibility that will fall on rookie linebacker Devin White, who is essentially the 'quarterback' of the defense as the defensive signal caller from the middle linebacker spot. However, he isn't the only first year that's going to have a lot of responsibility in this system and be expected to be an immediate contributor.