Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Veterans to Keep and Eye on at Camp

Four veterans to watch when training camp begins on Saturday.

Jul 30, 2015 at 09:07 AM

Training Camp Through the Years

Throwback photos from the Bucs' training camps.

1. P Michael Koenen
Over the course of his 11-year NFL career, four of which he's spent in Tampa, Koenen's averaged 42.7 yards per punt, No. 51 on the NFL's all-time list. But he struggled in 2014 and the Bucs finished with an average of 40.4 yards per punt, the fewest in the NFL. In order to retain his job as the Bucs' starter, he'll have to beat out Spencer Lanning, who was signed this spring after being released by the Browns. Lanning was Cleveland's starter in 2014. 

2. WR Vincent Jackson
In 2014, Jackson and Mike Evans set a Buccaneer record by becoming the first pair of wide receivers to go over 1,000 yards in the same season. For Jackson, that wasn't anything new; he's recorded 1,000 yards or more in each of his three seasons as a Buc. Where he lines up this season, though, may be a little different. In an interview this spring, Jackson said that Dirk Koetter, the Bucs' new Offensive Coordinator, plans to use him in different places all over the field. "It's fun to play inside, outside, stretch the field, cross the field," Jackson said, "and that's what's good about this offensive system is that we're going to put the ball all over the place."

3. G Logan Mankins
When Mankins reported for the Bucs' OTAs and mini-camp, he was noticeably leaner. He's listed on the Bucs' roster as 308 pounds, but might be under that mark after trimming down this offseason. His impact may extend beyond his own play, though. He's the longest-tenured player on a young offensive line, which includes rookies Donovan Smith and Ali Marpet. Mankins will be a valuable resource for the younger players in the offensive line room.

4. TE Brandon Myers
The Bucs have several talented tight ends on their roster, but none with more experience than Myers. Over the course of his six-year career, Myers has 48 starts, the most of any tight end on the Bucs' roster. In 2012 and 2013 he was a full-time starter with the Raiders and Giants, respectively, before starting six games in Tampa last fall. He will compete for playing time with Austin-Seferian Jenkins and Tim Wright, among others.

