Veterans to Keep and Eye on at Camp

READ: TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE1. P Michael Koenen

Over the course of his 11-year NFL career, four of which he's spent in Tampa, Koenen's averaged 42.7 yards per punt, No. 51 on the NFL's all-time list. But he struggled in 2014 and the Bucs finished with an average of 40.4 yards per punt, the fewest in the NFL. In order to retain his job as the Bucs' starter, he'll have to beat out Spencer Lanning, who was signed this spring after being released by the Browns. Lanning was Cleveland's starter in 2014.

2. WR Vincent Jackson

In 2014, Jackson and Mike Evans set a Buccaneer record by becoming the first pair of wide receivers to go over 1,000 yards in the same season. For Jackson, that wasn't anything new; he's recorded 1,000 yards or more in each of his three seasons as a Buc. Where he lines up this season, though, may be a little different. In an interview this spring, Jackson said that Dirk Koetter, the Bucs' new Offensive Coordinator, plans to use him in different places all over the field. "It's fun to play inside, outside, stretch the field, cross the field," Jackson said, "and that's what's good about this offensive system is that we're going to put the ball all over the place."

3. G Logan Mankins

When Mankins reported for the Bucs' OTAs and mini-camp, he was noticeably leaner. He's listed on the Bucs' roster as 308 pounds, but might be under that mark after trimming down this offseason. His impact may extend beyond his own play, though. He's the longest-tenured player on a young offensive line, which includes rookies Donovan Smith and Ali Marpet. Mankins will be a valuable resource for the younger players in the offensive line room.