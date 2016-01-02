Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 17 Expert Picks: Bucs vs. Panthers

The Bucs look to hand the division rival Panthers this second loss of the season and close the year with a 4-2 NFC South record. Who are the experts picking?

Jan 02, 2016 at 04:35 AM

The Buccaneers will look to send the Panthers into the NFL Playoffs with two straight losses this week and start the New Year by bringing a win back to Tampa.

The Panthers remained unbeaten through 14 weeks before falling to the Atlanta Falcons last week. The Buccaneers won both of their 2015 contests against the Falcons and a win on Sunday would leave them with a 4-2 division record and a high note on which to end the season.

For the last time this year we rounded up the expert predictions from across the Internet to see which team they are picking to win in Week 17…

Around the NFL Consensus – Panthers

NFL.com Elliot Harrison – Panthers

ESPN.com Consensus – Panthers

ProFootballTalk, Mike Florio – Panthers

USA Today, Consensus – Panthers

SBNation.com, Consensus – Panthers

CBSSports.com, Consensus – Panthers

FoxSports.com, Consensus – Panthers

Microsoft Cortana – Panthers

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

