Week 17 Expert Picks: Bucs vs. Panthers

The Buccaneers will look to send the Panthers into the NFL Playoffs with two straight losses this week and start the New Year by bringing a win back to Tampa.

The Panthers remained unbeaten through 14 weeks before falling to the Atlanta Falcons last week. The Buccaneers won both of their 2015 contests against the Falcons and a win on Sunday would leave them with a 4-2 division record and a high note on which to end the season.

For the last time this year we rounded up the expert predictions from across the Internet to see which team they are picking to win in Week 17…

Around the NFL Consensus – Panthers