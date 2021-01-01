Week 17 Expert Picks: Falcons vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are closing out the regular season with their second matchup between them and the Atlanta Falcons in three weeks. Not much has changed for Atlanta since the Buccaneers mounted a second-half comeback in Week 15. At 4-11, the Falcons are looking for a moral victory while Tampa Bay is playing for playoff seeding and the chance to get to 11-5 on the season.

A win would propel the Bucs into the postseason on the right foot, going into the wildcard round on a four-game win streak. It would also give the Bucs their best regular season record since 2005, which is the last time they went 11-5.

But quarterback Tom Brady said it on Thursday – beating a division opponent twice in one season is hard. Do the experts think the Bucs will be able to sweep the series with Atlanta?