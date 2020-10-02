Week Four Expert Picks: Chargers vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers will play their second game of the season inside Raymond James Stadium and the first with fans in attendance as the Chargers come to town. Los Angeles will be sThe Buccaneers will play their second game of the season inside Raymond James Stadium and the first with fans in attendance as the Chargers come to town. Los Angeles will be starting rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, who came in relief of quarterback Tyrod Taylor after he suffered an injury at the beginning of the season.