Week Nine Expert Picks: Saints vs. Buccaneers

The Bucs are going back to back in prime time. This time, it’s for a rematch against the division-rival New Orleans Saints.

Nov 05, 2020 at 02:45 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

The Buccaneers are on a short week ahead of their second-consecutive primetime matchup for Week Nine. They'll face the New Orleans Saints for the second and final time this season looking to avenge a loss they suffered in Week One.

The good news is these Buccaneers look quite a bit different from those that went into the Superdome after an abbreviated training camp and no preseason. They now boast the league's fourth-best scoring offense, third-best overall defense, rank second in sacks with 28.0 on the season and have a host of players having individual success.

One of those players is indeed quarterback Tom Brady who will square off again with New Orleans' Drew Brees as the two go back and forth now for most all-time passing touchdowns. This season, Brady has 20, tied for third in the NFL, while Brees has 13 and trails Brady on the all-time chart by just one score, recording 560 to Brady's 561.

Another thing that's different this time around is the expert opinions. Where the Saints were favored in Week One, the confidence has shifted in favor of the Buccaneers.

Take a look at the full list of expert picks below.

NFL.com, Greg Rosenthal – Buccaneers

ESPN.com, Consensus – Buccaneers (split)

ProFootballTalk, Mike Florio - Buccaneers

USA Today, Consensus – Buccaneers (split)

SB Nation, Consensus – Buccaneers (unanimous)

CBSSports.com, Consensus – Buccaneers(split)

