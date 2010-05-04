What A Site to See!





Buccaneers.com is going big.

How big? NFL big.

The National Football League is the most popular, successful and far-reaching sports league in the nation, and its fans have a boundless appetite for news, entertainment and inside access. That's the reason the NFL Network was launched in 2003 and why NFL.com has been a thriving destination for football fans since the 1990s.

And now, more than ever, Buccaneers.com is going to channel all of that power, all of that information and all of that analysis…without losing one iota of its on-the-scene, full-access reporting.

Right now, as a matter of fact.

A brand new version of Buccaneers.com has launched, just days after the 2010 NFL Draft. This year's draft is sure to alter the future of the franchise; similarly, the new Buccaneers.com will change the way Tampa Bay fans follow their team on the rise.

Buccaneers.com was first launched in December of 1999 and, like all the official team sites around the league, was a spike around the hub that is NFL.com and the NFL Internet Network. It's content has been and always will be managed on-site, from deep inside team headquarters where only Buccaneers.com has access.

Recently, however, the NFL and its 32 teams have embarked on a new initiative to better utilize and leverage all of its online resources, so that fans of every team could get the deepest coverage on the web. Each team has or will soon have a newly-designed site integrated fully into the overall system but maintaining local access. The Buccaneers have now stepped into the system, and a new era of team reporting, with the new Buccaneers.com coming online.

The new Buccaneers.com will still be a platform for on-site reporting but will also tap much more fully into the resources of the NFL Network and NFL.com. That means the most analysis, the widest range of topics and the freshest video segments ever seen on the Buccaneers' official site. And, in a feature specifically requested by Buccaneer fans, visitors will now have the option to watch all videos in full-screen mode.

In fact, the new Buccaneers.com is catered directly to the fans in many ways, thanks to extensive feedback sought over the last several years. That even extends to the site's graphic design, which has returned to a pirate-based theme, as was the weight of popular opinion.

The new Buccaneers.com is simply bigger, deeper and denser, thanks to the NFL Network, NFL.com and all of the league's resources. The relationship will work in both directions, as well; those who have the NFL Network at home will find more Buccaneer-related material in the network's programming.

The Buccaneers are also taking the opportunity of their site re-launch to introduce many new and improved segments of their online presence, including an interactive ticketing site, a new site for One Buc Club members and a newly-designed Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders site.

Members of the One Buc Club will find even more exclusive advantages on the new site, such as a ever-growing behind-the-scenes photo gallery. The One Buc Club site will also launch the brand new, "Wish List," an exciting series of opportunities for fans to procure unique, high-end items at significantly reduced prices.

These Wish Lists items, such as rare autographed items and club seat packages at rock-bottom prices, will be available only in limited supplies and can only be accessed by One Buc Club members at specific times each week. (Click here to learn more about joining the free One Buc Club.)

The Buccaneers' official web site has always strived to bring fans the most exclusive and entertaining content regarding the team. The new Buccaneers.com will do that better than ever before by digging deeper on-site and expanding outward to embrace the full capacity of the NFL's online resources. And today is Day One. Welcome to the new Buccaneers.com.