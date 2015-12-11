Winston Named Clutch Performer of the Week

His pass was set up by a 20-yard scramble on third and 19 that kept the drive alive. Winston initially appeared to be down, but moved the chains with a second effort. He finished the day completing 18 of 27 passes for 227 yards.

Winston has won a slew of awards this season, with the Clutch Player of the Week being the most recent. Winston has been named the NFL's Rookie of the Week three times thus far, the most of any rookie in the league, and has also been named the Air Player of the Week and Offensive Rookie of the Month.