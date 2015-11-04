Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Winston's Passer Rating 123 on Throws of 20+

Jameis Winston has the second-best passer rating in the NFL when throwing the ball 20 yards or more.

Nov 04, 2015 at 03:23 AM

NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah tweeted an interesting piece of information on Tuesday.

Jeremiah, a former NFL scout, spends virtually the entire offseason breaking down NFL Draft prospects. He's pretty familiar with Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston and, as expected, has been following his rookie season pretty closely.

On Tuesday, he sent out a photo with information broken down by his colleague, Bill Smith, a researcher for NFL Media. Smith found that Winston has the second-best passer rating of any NFL quarterback when throwing the ball 20 yards or longer. Players with less than 10 attempts were not included.

Winston has a passer rating of 123 when throwing the ball 20+ yards. His rating is second among quarterbacks, behind Philip Rivers. Winston has completed 11-of-23 passes of 20 yard or more for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He's also averaging more than 13 yards per attempt.

Since Week 4, Winston has been one of the NFL's top quarterbacks. He holds the league's fourth-best passer rating during that time and is rated as the league's fifth-best QB by Pro Football Focus. As of Wednesday, he hasn't thrown in interception in exactly one month.

Winston and the Bucs will face a tough challenge when the team meets the Giants at Raymond James Stadium this Sunday. New York is tied for the league-lead in interceptions with 13.

