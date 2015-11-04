Winston's Passer Rating 123 on Throws of 20+

Winston has a passer rating of 123 when throwing the ball 20+ yards. His rating is second among quarterbacks, behind Philip Rivers. Winston has completed 11-of-23 passes of 20 yard or more for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He's also averaging more than 13 yards per attempt.

Since Week 4, Winston has been one of the NFL's top quarterbacks. He holds the league's fourth-best passer rating during that time and is rated as the league's fifth-best QB by Pro Football Focus. As of Wednesday, he hasn't thrown in interception in exactly one month.