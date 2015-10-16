Winston Voted Week 5 Rookie of the Week

For the second time in five weeks, Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston has been voted as the NFL's Rookie of the Week.

Winston completed 13 of 19 passes for 209 yards and threw a touchdown in Tampa Bay's Week 5 victory over Jacksonville. He wasn't intercepted on the day and finished the game with a passer rating of 122.5, the highest of his career.

Winston edged out Green Bay cornerback Quinten Rollins, Seattle running back Thomas Rawles, St. Louis running back Todd Gurley and Arizona running back David Johnson to win the award.

No other player has won the Rookie of the Week award twice this season; Winston was named the winner in Week 2 after leading Tampa Bay past New Orleans. The Bucs have claimed the Rookie of the Week award three times in five weeks, with Winston winning twice and linebacker Kwon Alexander winning in Week 3.

The Buccaneers have their bye week this weekend before returning to the field against the Redskins in Week 7.