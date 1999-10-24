Zeier to Start Against Lions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy announced today that Eric Zeier will start in place of Trent Dilfer at quarterback against the Detroit Lions in a prime time match-up on Sunday night.

"We ve made a decision to change quarterbacks and Eric Zeier is going to start for us Sunday," Dungy said. "He ll get most of the reps with the first team and Trent (Dilfer) will end up being the second quarterback and he"ll get the second reps. That's the decision we`ve come to."

Added new Buccaneer starting QB Eric Zeier: "My reaction is that I m ready to play and I m excited to get into the game. It s the reason that you play the game. Everybody wants to be in this situation, so I am excited about it. I really didn t think about it until the situation was made and I didn`t want to speculate anything. If a decision was going to be made, I just wanted to be ready."

WR WILLIAMS TO MISS THREE TO FOUR WEEKS The Buccaneers will be without the services of WR Karl Williams for three to four weeks according to Dungy. Williams, a fourth year pro, sprained his right foot in the second quarter yesterday against the Chicago Bears.

"Karl really is the only guy that had a serious one," Dungy said. "It really is a painful foot sprain and it looks like it`s going to be three to four weeks. We're going to have to have some of are young guys step up."

Other injuries from yesterday`s game included: WR Reidel Anthony (right thumb sprain), CB Donnie Abraham (concussion), S John Lynch (left shoulder sprain) and WR Karl Williams (right foot sprain).

DUNGY PREPARES FOR PRIME TIME MEETING WITH THE LIONS The Bucs (3-3) head to Detroit (4-2) for a prime time meeting with the Lions and the chance to take a share of first place in the NFC Central on Sunday night.