Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Zeier to Start Against Lions

Oct 24, 1999 at 08:00 PM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy announced today that Eric Zeier will start in place of Trent Dilfer at quarterback against the Detroit Lions in a prime time match-up on Sunday night.

"Weve made a decision to change quarterbacks and Eric Zeier is going to start for us Sunday," Dungy said. "Hell get most of the reps with the first team and Trent (Dilfer) will end up being the second quarterback and he"ll get the second reps. That's the decision we`ve come to."

Added new Buccaneer starting QB Eric Zeier: "My reaction is that Im ready to play and Im excited to get into the game. Its the reason that you play the game. Everybody wants to be in this situation, so I am excited about it. I really didnt think about it until the situation was made and I didn`t want to speculate anything. If a decision was going to be made, I just wanted to be ready."

WR WILLIAMS TO MISS THREE TO FOUR WEEKS The Buccaneers will be without the services of WR Karl Williams for three to four weeks according to Dungy. Williams, a fourth year pro, sprained his right foot in the second quarter yesterday against the Chicago Bears.

"Karl really is the only guy that had a serious one," Dungy said. "It really is a painful foot sprain and it looks like it`s going to be three to four weeks. We're going to have to have some of are young guys step up."

Other injuries from yesterday`s game included: WR Reidel Anthony (right thumb sprain), CB Donnie Abraham (concussion), S John Lynch (left shoulder sprain) and WR Karl Williams (right foot sprain).

DUNGY PREPARES FOR PRIME TIME MEETING WITH THE LIONS The Bucs (3-3) head to Detroit (4-2) for a prime time meeting with the Lions and the chance to take a share of first place in the NFC Central on Sunday night.

"I think it is going to be a heck of a game," Dungy said. "Detroit is playing with a lot of will right now. They dont think they should lose, no matter who is hurt or who is not there. Theyre playing like they expect to win. They`re playing very good football."

