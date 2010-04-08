Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2010 Preseason Dates Set

The Buccaneers will begin their 2010 preseason in Miami on Saturday, August 14...All three of Tampa Bay's August contests will be held on Saturday evening, with the preseason finale set for Thursday, September 2 in Houston

Apr 08, 2010 at 05:33 AM

 

Jacksonville last visited Raymond James Stadium for a preseason game in 2008 

Saturday night will be alright for Buccaneer football this August.

On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released their full 2010 preseason schedule, which begins in Miami on the evening of Saturday, August 14. The NFL had previously revealed its full 65-game preseason slate but specific dates and times for most of the contests had not yet been finalized.

Now they have, and the Buccaneers know their first three preseason games will all be played on Saturday nights. After the opening trip to Miami, Tampa Bay will play host to Kansas City on August 21 and Jacksonville on August 28 at Raymond James Stadium. The preseason finale will take place in Houston on Thursday, September 2. News Channel 8 WFLA-TV is the official home of Buccaneers preseason football, and will produce all four preseason games in 2010. This preseason will also mark the sixth year that WFLA-TV will broadcast the games in High Definition.

The Miami game kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET, the two home games will start at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Houston matchup will start at 8:00 p.m. ET. All kickoff times are subject to change. Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2010 Preseason Schedule

Day Date Opponent Time TV
Sat. Aug. 14 at Miami 7:00 PM WFLA
Sat. Aug. 21 KANSAS CITY 7:30 PM WFLA
Sat. Aug. 28 JACKSONVILLE 7:30 PM WFLA
Thurs. Sept. 2 at Houston 8:00 PM WFLA

Saturdays are the most common nights for games played in the first three weeks of the preseason, but nationally-televised contests and other considerations sometimes push games to Thursday, Friday, Sunday or Monday. The last time the Buccaneers played each of their first three games of the preseason on Saturday was in 1999.

All games in the final week of the preseason are played on either Thursday or Friday in order to give teams more time over the weekend to make roster cuts and prepare for the impending regular season. The Bucs also finished their preseason on Thursday two years ago when they played at Houston.

The Buccaneers have played the Dolphins, Jaguars and Texans in each of the last eight preseasons. Tampa Bay and Kansas City will be renewing their preseason rivalry for the first time since 2000. The Bucs and Texans will conclude their preseasons against each other for the ninth straight summer.

