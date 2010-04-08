2010 Preseason Dates Set

Jacksonville last visited Raymond James Stadium for a preseason game in 2008

Saturday night will be alright for Buccaneer football this August.

On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released their full 2010 preseason schedule, which begins in Miami on the evening of Saturday, August 14. The NFL had previously revealed its full 65-game preseason slate but specific dates and times for most of the contests had not yet been finalized.

Now they have, and the Buccaneers know their first three preseason games will all be played on Saturday nights. After the opening trip to Miami, Tampa Bay will play host to Kansas City on August 21 and Jacksonville on August 28 at Raymond James Stadium. The preseason finale will take place in Houston on Thursday, September 2. News Channel 8 WFLA-TV is the official home of Buccaneers preseason football, and will produce all four preseason games in 2010. This preseason will also mark the sixth year that WFLA-TV will broadcast the games in High Definition.

The Miami game kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET, the two home games will start at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Houston matchup will start at 8:00 p.m. ET. All kickoff times are subject to change. Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2010 Preseason Schedule

Day Date Opponent Time TV Sat. Aug. 14 at Miami 7:00 PM WFLA Sat. Aug. 21 KANSAS CITY 7:30 PM WFLA Sat. Aug. 28 JACKSONVILLE 7:30 PM WFLA Thurs. Sept. 2 at Houston 8:00 PM WFLA

Saturdays are the most common nights for games played in the first three weeks of the preseason, but nationally-televised contests and other considerations sometimes push games to Thursday, Friday, Sunday or Monday. The last time the Buccaneers played each of their first three games of the preseason on Saturday was in 1999.

All games in the final week of the preseason are played on either Thursday or Friday in order to give teams more time over the weekend to make roster cuts and prepare for the impending regular season. The Bucs also finished their preseason on Thursday two years ago when they played at Houston.