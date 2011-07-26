2011-12 Preseason Broadcast Partner Announced





On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they have entered into a multi-year agreement with local CBS affiliate WTSP-TV Channel 10 News to provide preseason broadcast rights. Buccaneer fans will also be excited to learn that former star safety John Lynch and renowned play-by-play man Chris Myers will return to the booth to provide coverage.

"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are pleased to introduce WTSP-TV as the new official home of Buccaneers preseason football," said Co-Chairman Bryan Glazer. "Both sides are excited to have this agreement in place to provide top-flight coverage for our emerging young team. We are especially thrilled that we will be continuing our partnership with the exceptional broadcast team of Chris Myers and John Lynch."

"We are very proud of our preseason partnership with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers," Ken Tonning, President and CEO of WTSP-TV said. "The Bucs are a tremendous asset to the communities of Tampa Bay and 10 News is committed to providing fans with the highest quality HD broadcasts of the preseason games. We have climbed aboard and encourage fans to do so as well."