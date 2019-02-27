2019 Buccaneers Burning Questions: Linebackers

**

Kendell Beckwith: Will he be able to hit the ground running in the 2019 offseason?

In the immediate aftermath of Beckwith's surgery, it wasn't completely clear how much the injury would affect his 2018 season. There was some optimism because just the year before he had come back from a college knee injury much more quickly than anticipated. Still, it didn't seem likely that he would be ready for the start of training camp and, indeed, he started camp on the active/non-football-injury list (NFI).

Beckwith didn't see the field at all in camp, which meant he was transferred to the reserve NFI list to start the regular season. That in turn meant that he wasn't eligible to return to the field until Week Seven, at which point a 21-day window began in which he could practice with the team without counting against the 53-man roster. Still, that the team chose this option rather than straight injured reserve at least kept alive the hopes that Beckwith would play in 2018.

It wasn't meant to be. Beckwith showed some progress during those 21 days, which was encouraging, but not enough to be cleared for game action and he had to remain on the reserve/NFI list for the rest of the year.

So, the obvious question for Beckwith, and the only one that matters until it is answered is when he will be back at full strength and practicing without limits. His return in 2019 could be a boon for a defense that might be looking for more help on the inside if Bowles utilizes some 3-4 looks. Beckwith demonstrated as a rookie that he could handle the MIKE role in a 4-3 front.

Devante Bond, Riley Bullough: Will the Bucs' new defensive scheme create new opportunities for them?

As noted in previous installments of this series, we sometimes group a couple players together if they are in a very similar situation. Bond and Bullough didn't arrive in Tampa the same way – Bond was a sixth-round draft pick in 2016 and Bullough was an undrafted free agent in 2017 – but they returned to the roster in virtually identical manners last year.

The Bucs started camp with an interesting competition for the fifth and possibly sixth spot in the linebacking corps between Bond, Bullough, Jack Cichy and Cameron Lynch. However, that battle essentially resolved itself as both Bond and Bullough were hurt by the end of the preseason. Both were waived with an injury settlement on the same day in September, which meant both had to miss a certain number of weeks before they could re-sign with the Buccaneers. In October, the Buccaneers brought back Bond on the 17th and Bullough five days later. They would end up needing both young linebackers to make it through the rest of the season, with Bond seeing 248 snaps on defense to 127 for Bullough.

Bond, in particular, has also been a big part of the Bucs' special teams in recent seasons, which will help him in the effort to retain his roster spot. That assumes that the Buccaneers will extend him a qualifying offer in the coming weeks to make him a restricted free agent. Bullough, alternately, is under contract for 2019. Both players have done well from modest beginnings to become depth players, but there's a chance that the Bucs' new defensive scheme will open up new opportunities for linebackers, which could give both young players another avenue towards increased playing time.

Jack Cichy: How big of a factor could the second-year player be in the Bucs' linebacker picture if he finds some better fortune on the injury front?

Cichy put himself on the map with a defensive MVP performance in the 2015 Holiday Bowl, racking up three sacks in just one half of play to help Wisconsin shut down USC. Unfortunately, he has had nothing but bad luck since when it comes to injuries.

He played a strong first half of the season in 2016 only to miss the second half with a pectoral injury. Even worse, he tore an ACL just before the start of the 2017 campaign and missed that entire season, after which he chose to go straight to the NFL. It's a testament to his talents that the Buccaneers still took him in the sixth round despite him having missed the last 20 games of his college career.

He made the Bucs' active roster as a rookie last year but was playing almost exclusively on special teams through the first five games. Just when it looked like the Bucs might have an opening for him on defense with Alexander going down, the injury bug bit him yet again, as he suffered another ACL tear and was done for the year.