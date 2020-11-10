2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 10

Primetime is exciting and all – but it also means all eyes are on you. And the eyes that were on the Buccaneers Sunday night saw Tampa Bay suffer their worst loss of the season at the hands of their division rivals.

Now it's not all bad. The New Orleans Saints are a good team. They're in contention for the NFC, just like the Bucs, and one game doesn't change that on either side. It was enough to change the rankings, though. The Saints saw their position soar for Week 10, while the Bucs took a little bit of a dive. How deep that dive was depends on the outlet you're looking at.

See the full list of NFL power rankings below.

Find out where the Bucs landed on this week's Power Rankings. And to ensure your powered electronics and appliances are always protected, sign up today for Tampa Electric's Zap Cap Systems! Receive FREE installation when you sign up by 11/30, a $44.95 value. Visithttp://tampaelectric.com/zapcap

Rank: 7

Last Week: 3

NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Steelers, Saints, Ravens, Packers

NFC South: Saints (3), Falcons (19), Panthers (24)

Week 10 Opponent Ranking: Panthers (24)

Rank: 7

Last Week: 4

NFL Top 5: Steelers, Chiefs, Ravens, Saints, Bills

NFC South: Saints (4), Falcons (18), Panthers (20)

Week 10 Opponent Ranking: Panthers (20)

Rank: 8

Last Week: 4

NFL Top 5: Steelers, Chiefs, Saints, Ravens, Titans

NFC South: Saints (3), Falcons (17), Panthers (19)

Week 10 Opponent Ranking: Panthers (19)

Rank: 9

Last Week: 4

NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Steelers, Ravens, Packers, Saints

NFC South: Saints (5), Falcons (21), Panthers (22)

Week 10 Opponent Ranking: Panthers (22)

Rank: 8

Last Week: 4

NFL Top 5: Steelers, Chiefs, Ravens, Packers, Saints

NFC South: Saints (5), Panthers (18), Falcons (24)