2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 10

The Bucs suffered a very public defeat on Sunday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints. Let’s see how that affected their rankings.

Nov 10, 2020 at 05:23 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

Primetime is exciting and all – but it also means all eyes are on you. And the eyes that were on the Buccaneers Sunday night saw Tampa Bay suffer their worst loss of the season at the hands of their division rivals.

Now it's not all bad. The New Orleans Saints are a good team. They're in contention for the NFC, just like the Bucs, and one game doesn't change that on either side. It was enough to change the rankings, though. The Saints saw their position soar for Week 10, while the Bucs took a little bit of a dive. How deep that dive was depends on the outlet you're looking at.

See the full list of NFL power rankings below.

Find out where the Bucs landed on this week's Power Rankings.

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus

Rank: 7

Last Week: 3

NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Steelers, Saints, Ravens, Packers

NFC South: Saints (3), Falcons (19), Panthers (24)

Week 10 Opponent Ranking: Panthers (24)

CBSSports.com, Pete Prisco

Rank: 7

Last Week: 4

NFL Top 5: Steelers, Chiefs, Ravens, Saints, Bills

NFC South: Saints (4), Falcons (18), Panthers (20)

Week 10 Opponent Ranking: Panthers (20)

USA Today

Rank: 8

Last Week: 4

NFL Top 5: Steelers, Chiefs, Saints, Ravens, Titans

NFC South: Saints (3), Falcons (17), Panthers (19)

Week 10 Opponent Ranking: Panthers (19)

Yahoo!

Rank: 9

Last Week: 4

NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Steelers, Ravens, Packers, Saints

NFC South: Saints (5), Falcons (21), Panthers (22)

Week 10 Opponent Ranking: Panthers (22)

ESPN

Rank: 8

Last Week: 4

NFL Top 5: Steelers, Chiefs, Ravens, Packers, Saints

NFC South: Saints (5), Panthers (18), Falcons (24)

Week 10 Opponent Ranking: Panthers (18)

