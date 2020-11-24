Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 12

The Bucs fell to the now top five Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. How far did they fall in the rankings?

Nov 24, 2020 at 04:13 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

The Buccaneers hosted the Los Angeles Rams and their second-ranked defense for Monday Night Football in Week 11. The result was over 650 yards of total offense between the two teams and the Rams snatching victory by just a field goal.

Tampa Bay's offense still put up three touchdowns and a field goal against a Rams defense that was allowing less than 19 points per game coming into Monday night, which was the second-best mark in the league. The Buccaneer defense also held the Rams to just 37 yards on the ground, but quarterback Jared Goff made the most of what the Tampa Bay defense gave him and was able to edge out the opposition.

It dropped the Bucs to 7-4 on the season, which is by no means a reason to panic. The question is if the experts agree. After largely being a part of the top-five rankings, it seems the Bucs have been replaced by none other than the Rams themselves in a lot of polls.

See the full list of NFL power rankings below.

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus

  • Rank: 6
  • Last Week: 4
  • NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Steelers, Saints, Rams, Packers
  • NFC South: Saints (3), Panthers (19), Falcons (20)
  • Week 12 Opponent Ranking: Chiefs (1)

CBSSports.com, Pete Prisco

  • Rank: 10
  • Last Week: 5
  • NFL Top 5: Steelers, Chiefs, Saints, Colts, Packers
  • NFC South: Saints (3), Panthers (18), Falcons (21)
  • Week 12 Opponent Ranking: Chiefs (2)

USA Today

  • Rank: 5
  • Last Week: 4
  • NFL Top 5: Steelers, Chiefs, Saints, Rams, Buccaneers
  • NFC South: Saints (3), Panthers (17), Falcons (18)
  • Week 12 Opponent Ranking: Chiefs (2)

Yahoo!

  • Rank: 10
  • Last Week: 5
  • NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Steelers, Saints, Colts, Packers
  • NFC South: Saints (3), Panthers (20), Falcons (24)
  • Week 12 Opponent Ranking: Chiefs (1)

ESPN

  • Rank: 6
  • Last Week: 6
  • NFL Top 5: Steelers, Chiefs, Saints, Packers, Bills
  • NFC South: Saints (3), Panthers (20), Falcons (25)
  • Week 12 Opponent Ranking: Chiefs (2)

Advertising