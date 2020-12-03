2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 13

The Buccaneers are currently on a much-needed bye after playing 12 consecutive games to start the season. Week 12 saw them host the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs, who have shown no signs of slowing down, and the beginning of the game looked like it.

The Bucs found themselves in a 17-0 hole after the first quarter but then somehow, they were able to fight back throughout the rest of the game. The defense held the Chiefs to just 10 more points and the offense scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Ultimately, the Bucs would run out of time as Kansas City was able to hang onto a three-point lead. But they were held to their third-fewest points all season and the Buccaneers had a legitimate chance down the stretch.

How did all this affect this week's power rankings as Tampa Bay dropped its second game in a row for the first time this season?

See the full list of NFL power rankings below.