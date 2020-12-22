2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 16

The Buccaneers need to win one more game to secure a playoff berth for the first time since 2007. It would also give them double-digit wins for the first time in a decade. They've now won two straight and are going into Detroit to take on a struggling Lions team.

They could finish with an 11-5 record and still have a chance (it's small but it's there) to win the NFC South. So, what does that all mean as far as the pundits' opinions?

Well, it moved the Bucs up marginally. Most outlets have them gaining a spot from last week but they still largely sit out of the top 10. Let's take a closer look.

See the full list of NFL power rankings below.

Rank: 12

Last Week: 12

NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Bills, Packers, Saints, Ravens

NFC South: Saints (4), Falcons (23), Panthers (27)

Week 16 Opponent Ranking: Lions (29)

Rank: 8

Last Week: 9

NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Packers, Bills, Seahawks, Saints

NFC South: Saints (5), Falcons (27), Panthers (28)

Week 16 Opponent Ranking: Lions (29)

Rank: 7

Last Week: 8

NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Packers, Bills, Saints, Titans

NFC South: Saints (4), Falcons (18), Panthers (21)

Week 16 Opponent Ranking: Lions (30)

Rank: 11

Last Week: 12

NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Bills, Packers, Saints, Colts

NFC South: Saints (4), Falcons (27), Panthers (29)

Week 16 Opponent Ranking: Lions (28)