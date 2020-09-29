Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 4

The Buccaneers sit in sole possession of first place in the NFC South. Was that enough to improve their position in this week’s power rankings?

Sep 29, 2020 at 12:30 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

2020PRWk3

Spoiler alert: the answer is yes. The Buccaneers got some major help from the Green Bay Packers, who they'll face in Week 6, when the Packers topped the New Orleans Saints in their house this past Sunday. It dropped New Orleans to 1-2 on the season, which subsequently dropped them in the rankings and pushed the Bucs up.

Are the Saints the best 1-2 team right now? Perhaps. But only one outlet coughsESPNcoughs kept New Orleans above Tampa Bay in this week's rankings.

Meanwhile, the Bucs did a lot for themselves, taking care of business in Denver against the Broncos. Yes, Denver is depleted due to injuries. Yes, the Bucs were playing a backup quarterback. But I said it last week and I'll say it again, don't fault a team for getting the wins they are supposed to. Plus, the 28-10 victory and a dominant defensive performance that included 6.0 sacks, two interceptions and a safety was pretty convincing, if you ask me.

See the full list of NFL power rankings below.

Find out where the Bucs landed on this week's Power Rankings. And to ensure your powered electronics and appliances are always protected, sign up today for Tampa Electric's Zap Cap Systems! Receive FREE installation when you sign up by 11/30, a $44.95 value. Visit*_http://tampaelectric.com/zapcap_*

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus

o  Rank: 10

o  Last Week: 12

o  NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Packers, Ravens, Steelers, Seahawks

o  NFC South: Saints (13), Panthers (24), Falcons (27)

o  Week 4 Opponent Ranking: Chargers (19)

CBSSports.com, Pete Prisco

o  Rank: 9

o  Last Week: 13

o  NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Packers, Steelers, Bills, Seahawks

o  NFC South: Saints (16), Panthers (22), Falcons (25)

o  Week 4 Opponent Ranking: Chargers (19)

USA Today

o  Rank: 8

o  Last Week: 12

o  NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Packers, Seahawks, Ravens, Steelers

o  NFC South: Saints (14), Falcons (21), Panthers (23)

o  Week 4 Opponent Ranking: Chargers (24)

Yahoo!

o  Rank: 13

o  Last Week: 14

o  NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Ravens, Bills, Packers, Seahawks

o  NFC South: Saints (14), Falcons (21), Panthers (31)

o  Week 4 Opponent Ranking: Chargers (19)

ESPN.com

o  Rank: 12

o  Last Week: 15

o  NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Ravens, Seahawks, Packers, Bills

o  NFC South: Saints (10), Falcons (26), Panthers (29)

o  Week 4 Opponent Ranking: Chargers (19)

Related Content

2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 3
news

2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 3

The Buccaneers are now tied with the New Orleans Saints for the NFC South, but someone must have forgotten to tell the people in charge of power rankings across the league.
2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 2
news

2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 2

The Buccaneers suffered a loss to the defending NFC South champs in their season opener Sunday and apparently that was enough to drop them considerably in the rankings. 
Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 1 | 2020 Season
news

Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 1 | 2020 Season

See where media pundits have the Buccaneers entering the 2020 season in our first power ranking roundup of 2020. 
Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 16
news

Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 16

See where Tampa Bay ranks in this full list of NFL Power Rankings leading up to the game against the Texans.
Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 15
news

Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 15

See where Tampa Bay ranks in this full list of NFL Power Rankings leading up to the game against the Lions.
Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 14
news

Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 14

See where Tampa Bay ranks in this full list of NFL Power Rankings leading up to its game against the Colts.
Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 13
news

Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 13

See where Tampa Bay ranks in this full list of NFL Power Rankings leading up to its game against the Jaguars.
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 09, 2020 - The Team Store at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 6

See where Tampa Bay ranks in this full list of NFL Power Rankings leading up to their game in London against the Panthers.
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 09, 2020 - The Team Store at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 5

See where Tampa Bay rises to in this full list of NFL Power Rankings after their big win over the Rams.
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 09, 2020 - The Team Store at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 3

See how the experts around the league rank the Buccaneers, along with the rest of the NFC South, for Week 3 of the season.

Advertising