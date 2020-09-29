2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 4

Spoiler alert: the answer is yes. The Buccaneers got some major help from the Green Bay Packers, who they'll face in Week 6, when the Packers topped the New Orleans Saints in their house this past Sunday. It dropped New Orleans to 1-2 on the season, which subsequently dropped them in the rankings and pushed the Bucs up.

Are the Saints the best 1-2 team right now? Perhaps. But only one outlet coughsESPNcoughs kept New Orleans above Tampa Bay in this week's rankings.

Meanwhile, the Bucs did a lot for themselves, taking care of business in Denver against the Broncos. Yes, Denver is depleted due to injuries. Yes, the Bucs were playing a backup quarterback. But I said it last week and I'll say it again, don't fault a team for getting the wins they are supposed to. Plus, the 28-10 victory and a dominant defensive performance that included 6.0 sacks, two interceptions and a safety was pretty convincing, if you ask me.

See the full list of NFL power rankings below.

Find out where the Bucs landed on this week's Power Rankings.

o Rank: 10

o Last Week: 12

o NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Packers, Ravens, Steelers, Seahawks

o NFC South: Saints (13), Panthers (24), Falcons (27)

o Week 4 Opponent Ranking: Chargers (19)

o Rank: 9

o Last Week: 13

o NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Packers, Steelers, Bills, Seahawks

o NFC South: Saints (16), Panthers (22), Falcons (25)

o Week 4 Opponent Ranking: Chargers (19)

o Rank: 8

o Last Week: 12

o NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Packers, Seahawks, Ravens, Steelers

o NFC South: Saints (14), Falcons (21), Panthers (23)

o Week 4 Opponent Ranking: Chargers (24)

o Rank: 13

o Last Week: 14

o NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Ravens, Bills, Packers, Seahawks

o NFC South: Saints (14), Falcons (21), Panthers (31)

o Week 4 Opponent Ranking: Chargers (19)

o Rank: 12

o Last Week: 15

o NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Ravens, Seahawks, Packers, Bills

o NFC South: Saints (10), Falcons (26), Panthers (29)