2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 6

After a Week Five defeat in primetime, it's expected the Buccaneers would fall in this week's power rankings. What maybe wasn't as expected was the loss Kansas City sustained to the Las Vegas Raiders, which shook up the power rankings as a whole infinitely more.

Why does that matter for the Bucs, you ask? Because a new potential number one team has emerged. And Tampa Bay is hosting that team on Sunday in Raymond James Stadium as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers come to town.

It'll be the Bucs' biggest challenge to date and their second-consecutive former NFC Central foe. Let's see if Tampa Bay can be the one to shake things up in Week Six.

See the full list of NFL power rankings below.

Find out where the Bucs landed on this week's Power Rankings.

Rank: 12

Last Week: 8

NFL Top 5: Packers, Chiefs, Ravens, Steelers, Titans

NFC South: Saints (10), Panthers (14), Falcons (29)

Week 6 Opponent Ranking: Packers (1)

Rank: 11

Last Week: 8

NFL Top 5: Packers, Steelers, Seahawks, Chiefs, Ravens

NFC South: Saints (12), Panthers (15), Falcons (28)

Week 6 Opponent Ranking: Packers (1)

Rank: 15

Last Week: 6

NFL Top 5: Packers, Seahawks, Rams, Patriots, Raiders

NFC South: Saints (12), Panthers (16), Falcons (28)

Week 6 Opponent Ranking: Packers (1)

Rank: 12

Last Week: 8

NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Ravens, Packers, Seahawks, Steelers

NFC South: Saints (14), Panthers (16), Falcons (28),

Week 6 Opponent Ranking: Packers (3)