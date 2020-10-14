Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 6

The Buccaneers are now in a three-way tie for first place in the NFC South after falling to the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. How far did they fall in the rankings as a result?

Oct 14, 2020 at 01:00 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

After a Week Five defeat in primetime, it's expected the Buccaneers would fall in this week's power rankings. What maybe wasn't as expected was the loss Kansas City sustained to the Las Vegas Raiders, which shook up the power rankings as a whole infinitely more.

Why does that matter for the Bucs, you ask? Because a new potential number one team has emerged. And Tampa Bay is hosting that team on Sunday in Raymond James Stadium as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers come to town.

It'll be the Bucs' biggest challenge to date and their second-consecutive former NFC Central foe. Let's see if Tampa Bay can be the one to shake things up in Week Six.

See the full list of NFL power rankings below.

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus

  • Rank: 12
  • Last Week: 8
  • NFL Top 5: Packers, Chiefs, Ravens, Steelers, Titans
  • NFC South: Saints (10), Panthers (14), Falcons (29)
  • Week 6 Opponent Ranking: Packers (1)

CBSSports.com, Pete Prisco

  • Rank: 11
  • Last Week: 8
  • NFL Top 5: Packers, Steelers, Seahawks, Chiefs, Ravens
  • NFC South: Saints (12), Panthers (15), Falcons (28)
  • Week 6 Opponent Ranking: Packers (1)

USA Today

  • Rank: 15
  • Last Week: 6
  • NFL Top 5: Packers, Seahawks, Rams, Patriots, Raiders
  • NFC South: Saints (12), Panthers (16), Falcons (28)
  • Week 6 Opponent Ranking: Packers (1)

Yahoo!

  • Rank: 12
  • Last Week: 8
  • NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Ravens, Packers, Seahawks, Steelers
  • NFC South: Saints (14), Panthers (16), Falcons (28),
  • Week 6 Opponent Ranking: Packers (3)

ESPN.com

  • Rank: 12
  • Last Week: 11
  • NFL Top 5: Seahawks, Packers, Chiefs, Ravens, Bills
  • NFC South: Saints (9), Panthers (19), Falcons (30)
  • Week 6 Opponent Ranking: Packers (2)

