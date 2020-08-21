2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 9

Today was a maintenance day for a few players, giving them two days off with the mandatory off-day tomorrow. Those players included quarterback Tom Brady, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, inside linebacker Lavonte David and wide receiver Chris Godwin. Head Coach Bruce Arians said it was pretty normal protocol, especially for his quarterbacks. He did a similar regimen in camp with Carson Palmer in Arizona. It was a way for him to get Brady two off days in a row that should leave him, "fresh as daisis" for the Bucs' next practice on Sunday.