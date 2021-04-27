2021 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 11.0

What goes around comes around and just like the artist of that song, one of the more popular picks for the Buccaneers in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft according to draft experts around the league also has JT as his initials. He also happens to be my original pick in our Buccaneers.com mock drafts and his name is Joe Tryon out of Washington. There was some buzz about Vita Vea's former teammate early in the draft cycle and then he largely dropped out of analysts' predictions… until the week of the actual draft.