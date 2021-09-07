2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 1

As a fun little exercise, instead of taking the preseason rankings each major media outlet had for the Buccaneers, I looked at Week 17 of last year. The Bucs didn't crack the top five.

But to quote the infamous Michael Scott, "Well, well, well, how the turntables."

Coming off a Super Bowl LV win, the Bucs kept all 22 of their championship starters intact and then some – subsequently giving those folks on 'Hoarders' a run for their money. With a full offseason and preseason under their belt this time, the team looks poised for success yet again.

It seems pundits across the league agree. In a stark contrast to last season, the Bucs now start the season ranked no lower than two.

See the full list of NFL power rankings below.

Rank: 1

Last Season: Bucs, Chiefs, Bills, Packers, Ravens

NFC South: Saints (15), Falcons (26), Panthers (27)

Week 1 Opponent Ranking: Cowboys (19)

Rank: 1

Last Season: 7

NFL Top 5: Bucs, Bills, Chiefs, Packers, Browns

NFC South: Saints (19), Falcons (22), Panthers (28)

Week 1 Opponent Ranking: Cowboys (14)

Rank: 1

Last Season: 6

NFL Top 5: Bucs, Chiefs, Browns, Packers, Bills

NFC South: Saints (16), Panthers (23), Falcons (26)

Week 1 Opponent Ranking: Cowboys (14)

Rank: 2

Last Season: 9

NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Bucs, Bills, Packers, 49ers

NFC South: Saints (20), Panthers (25), Falcons (26

Week 1 Opponent Ranking: Cowboys (18)