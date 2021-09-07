Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 1

Well, well, well how the turntables. The Bucs are entering the 2021 regular season no lower than number two on major outlet power rankings.

Sep 07, 2021 at 03:00 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

As a fun little exercise, instead of taking the preseason rankings each major media outlet had for the Buccaneers, I looked at Week 17 of last year. The Bucs didn't crack the top five.

But to quote the infamous Michael Scott, "Well, well, well, how the turntables."

Coming off a Super Bowl LV win, the Bucs kept all 22 of their championship starters intact and then some – subsequently giving those folks on 'Hoarders' a run for their money. With a full offseason and preseason under their belt this time, the team looks poised for success yet again.

It seems pundits across the league agree. In a stark contrast to last season, the Bucs now start the season ranked no lower than two.

See the full list of NFL power rankings below.

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus

  • Rank: 1
  • Last Season: Bucs, Chiefs, Bills, Packers, Ravens
  • NFC South: Saints (15), Falcons (26), Panthers (27)
  • Week 1 Opponent Ranking: Cowboys (19)

CBSSports.com, Pete Prisco

  • Rank: 1
  • Last Season: 7
  • NFL Top 5: Bucs, Bills, Chiefs, Packers, Browns
  • NFC South: Saints (19), Falcons (22), Panthers (28)
  • Week 1 Opponent Ranking: Cowboys (14)

USA Today

  • Rank: 1
  • Last Season: 6
  • NFL Top 5: Bucs, Chiefs, Browns, Packers, Bills
  • NFC South: Saints (16), Panthers (23), Falcons (26)
  • Week 1 Opponent Ranking: Cowboys (14)

Yahoo!

  • Rank: 2
  • Last Season: 9
  • NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Bucs, Bills, Packers, 49ers
  • NFC South: Saints (20), Panthers (25), Falcons (26
  • Week 1 Opponent Ranking: Cowboys (18)

ESPN

  • Rank: 2
  • Last Season: 8
  • NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Bucs, Bills, Packers, Rams
  • NFC South: Saints (19), Falcons (23), Panthers (25)
  • Week 1 Opponent Ranking: Cowboys (12)

