2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 10

Somehow, even though they didn’t play, the Buccaneers still managed to win the bye week.

Nov 09, 2021 at 04:01 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

Leave it up to the Buccaneers to not even play a game and still win… wait what?

How spoiled we've all become.

It was perhaps the most topsy-turvy NFL weekend this season so far and the Bucs were happy to sit it out. By doing so, they actually rose in many rankings as some top NFC competition dropped out of a top five ranking. The Los Angeles Rams succumbed to the Derrick Henry-less Titans, boosting the AFC team further up the rankings. Buffalo also fell victim to the weirdness of the weekend, dropping out of the top five after inexplicably losing to Jacksonville.

Tampa Bay now gets set to take on a Washington team that doesn't rank higher than 27 across most major outlets. They'll do so after a lot of rest and maybe with some players they didn't have prior to the bye week. Among those that have a possibility to return this week are cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and wide receiver Scotty Miller, who have both been designated to return from injured reserve. Head Coach Bruce Arians also mentioned on Monday that cornerback Richard Sherman should be 'ready to roll' for Sunday's game.

Both cornerback and receiver have been positions marred with injury thus far in the season and inching closer to full strength should only propel the Bucs into more production at less of an effort. Plus, the matchup with Washington will give them the opportunity to get back on track, and back into the win column after a pre-bye week loss to the Saints, though it may not move the needle as much as not playing at all, apparently. Check out the full power rankings below.

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus

  • Rank: 2
  • Last Week: 5
  • NFL Top 5: Cardinals, Bucs, Titans, Packers, Cowboys
  • NFC South: Saints (13), Falcons (20), Panthers (25)
  • Week 10 Opponent Ranking: Washington (28)

CBSSports.com, Pete Prisco

  • Rank: 4
  • Last Week: 7
  • NFL Top 5: Cardinals, Packers, Titans, Bucs, Ravens
  • NFC South: Saints (10), Falcons (20), Panthers (22)
  • Week 10 Opponent Ranking: Washington (27)

USA Today

  • Rank: 2
  • Last Week: 4
  • NFL Top 5: Cardinals, Bucs, Packers, Titans, Rams
  • NFC South: Saints (14), Falcons (23), Panthers (26)
  • Week 10 Opponent Ranking: Washington (28)

Yahoo!

  • Rank: 4
  • Last Week: 6
  • NFL Top 5: Cardinals, Titans, Rams, Bucs, Cowboys
  • NFC South: Saints (11), Falcons (22), Panthers (24)
  • Week 10 Opponent Ranking: Washington (27)

ESPN

  • Rank: 5
  • Last Week: 4
  • NFL Top 5: Cardinals, Titans, Packers, Rams, Bucs
  • NFC South: Saints (11), Falcons (18), Panthers (24)
  • Week 10 Opponent Ranking: Washington (27)

