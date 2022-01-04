Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 18

Opinions on the Bucs are all over the place entering the final week of the 2021 regular season.

The 'Escape from New York' that sounds more like a Home Alone sequel than it does a football game has the Buccaneers dropping a bit in this week's power rankings. It's what the stats don't show though that made it an impressive come-from-behind win, anyway. Yes, the 4-11 (now 4-12) Jets gave the Bucs a run for their money at MetLife Stadium but with all the craziness of the day, a 93-yard touchdown drive in the final two minutes of the game was kind of par for the course.

The Bucs are still waiting to see where they'll end up in the NFC playoff seeding but with the division locked up, they know they'll get their first game at home, which is one more home playoff game they had last year when they won it all.

More interesting than the Bucs is how much the Saints have snuck up the rankings as they fight for a playoff spot entering Week 18.

Here's where the experts have the Bucs ranked headed into the final week of the regular season.

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus

  • Rank: 3
  • Last Week: 4
  • NFL Top 5: Packers, Rams, Bucs, Chiefs, Bengals
  • NFC South: Saints (16), Falcons (22), Panthers (30)
  • Week 18 Opponent Ranking: Panthers (30)

CBSSports.com, Pete Prisco

  • Rank: 3
  • Last Week: 5
  • NFL Top 5: Packers, Rams, Bucs, Bills, Chiefs
  • NFC South: Saints (17), Falcons (24), Panthers (26)
  • Week 18 Opponent Ranking: Panthers (26)

USA Today

  • Rank: 4
  • Last Week: 3
  • NFL Top 5: Packers, Chiefs, Rams, Bucs, Titans
  • NFC South: Saints (17), Falcons (26), Panthers (29)
  • Week 18 Opponent Ranking: Panthers (29)

Yahoo!

  • Rank: 7
  • Last Week: 5
  • NFL Top 5: Packers, Rams, Chiefs, Bills, Cardinals
  • NFC South: Saints (16), Falcons (23), Panthers (28)
  • Week 18 Opponent Ranking: Panthers (28)

ESPN

  • Rank: 3
  • Last Week: 4
  • NFL Top 5: Packers, Chiefs, Bucs, Rams, Titans
  • NFC South: Saints (19), Falcons (23), Panthers (27)
  • Week 18 Opponent Ranking: Panthers (27)

