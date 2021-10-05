Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 5

The Buccaneers managed a win in Foxboro on Sunday night over the Patriots but how did that affect them overall in the rankings?

Oct 05, 2021 at 04:09 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

pr169

Yes, all eyes were the Buccaneers-Patriots leading into Week Four with ﻿Tom Brady﻿ making his return to New England. But all those narratives aside – the matchup itself was dramatic solely on its own. There were seven lead changes as both teams battled the elements – and each other's game plans – before the Bucs emerged victorious when their kicker made a 48-yard go-ahead field goal and the Tampa Bay defense forced New England to attempt a 56-yarder that doinked Patriots' fans hopes of besting Brady and his Bucs.

No, the Patriots weren't ranked terribly high going into the game in these power rankings and on paper, this wasn't supposed to be the battle that it was. But with the familiarity between both Brady and his former coach, I think you'd be hard-pressed to fault the Bucs for not achieving a blowout. Do the experts think the same?

Some do. Tampa Bay stayed 'pat' in NFL.com rankings and actually rose a spot on CBS Sports but in other major outlets, they actually dropped, giving way to teams like the Cardinals and Bills.

Speaking of POWER…you have the power to keep your budget in-bounds with Tampa Electric's Budget Billing program. Sign up today at tampaelectric.com/budgetforhome

See the full list of NFL power rankings below.

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus

  • Rank: 2
  • Last Week: 2
  • NFL Top 5: Cardinals, Bucs, Bills, Packers, Ravens
  • NFC South: Panthers (14), Saints (19), Falcons (27)
  • Week 5 Opponent Ranking: Dolphins (26)

CBSSports.com, Pete Prisco

  • Rank: 3
  • Last Week: 4
  • NFL Top 5: Cardinals, Packers, Bucs, Bills, Browns
  • NFC South: Panthers (12), Saints (17), Falcons (24)
  • Week 5 Opponent Ranking: Dolphins (26)

USA Today

  • Rank: 3
  • Last Week: 2
  • NFL Top 5: Cardinals, Rams, Bucs, Browns, Cowboys
  • NFC South: Panthers (12), Saints (13) Falcons (27)
  • Week 5 Opponent Ranking: Dolphins (26)

Yahoo!

  • Rank: 4
  • Last Week: 2
  • NFL Top 5: Cardinals, Bills, Rams. Bucs, Packers
  • NFC South: Saints (13), Panthers (15), Falcons (28)
  • Week 5 Opponent Ranking: Dolphins (25)

ESPN

  • Rank: 4
  • Last Week: 2
  • NFL Top 5: Bills, Cardinals, Rams, Bucs, Packers
  • NFC South: Panthers (12), Saints (17), Falcons (27)
  • Week 5 Opponent Ranking: Dolphins (26)

Related Content

news

2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 4

The Bucs dropped their first game of the season this past Sunday in Los Angeles but how far did that drop them from their previous number one ranking?
news

2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 3

The Bucs are top two and they're not two.
news

2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 2

The Buccaneers remain top two across the media landscape headed into their Week 2 divisional matchup.
news

2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 1

Well, well, well how the turntables. The Bucs are entering the 2021 regular season no lower than number two on major outlet power rankings.
news

2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings

The regular season is complete! Where do the Buccaneers stand heading into the playoffs?
news

2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 17

The Buccaneers clinched their first playoff berth since 2007 in a blowout win over the Lions in Detroit. Where do the experts now peg the Bucs going into the last week of the season?  
news

2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 16

The Buccaneers have started stacking wins, winning their second in a row against the Falcons in Atlanta. What do the experts think of the team now?
news

2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 15

The Buccaneers tallied a convincing win over the Minnesota Vikings coming off their bye week. Did that boost their rankings?
news

2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 14

The Buccaneers didn't play last weekend – so how did that affect their rankings going into Week 14?
news

2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 13

The Bucs clawed their way back after getting down 17 to the defending Super Bowl Champions but ultimately succumbed by a field goal, how did that affect Tampa Bay's rankings?
news

2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 12

The Bucs fell to the now top five Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. How far did they fall in the rankings?
Advertising