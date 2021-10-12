2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 6

Like Ricky Bobby in an interview, I'm not really sure what to do with my hands. A review of this week's power rankings has the 4-1 Buccaneers dropping or at best, staying pat in the rankings despite handing the Miami Dolphins a 48-17 beatdown where the Tampa Bay offense accounted for 558 total yards and 44-year-old quarterback Tom Brady threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns while the Bucs' defense only allowed 17 points.

What more do you want from the defending champs? Unlike Talladega Nights, this isn't a 'if you ain't first, you're last' world we live in. The Bucs have the second-best record in the league…that has to count for something? Certainly, it should count for a top-five ranking. But CBS has the Bucs falling all the way to six.

In the words of the internet: make it make sense.

See the full list of NFL power rankings below.

Rank: 3

Last Week: 2

NFL Top 5: Bills, Cardinals, Bucs, Cowboys, Chargers

NFC South: Saints (11), Panthers (14), Falcons (25)

Week 6 Opponent Ranking: Eagles (20)

Rank: 6

Last Week: 3

NFL Top 5: Cardinals, Bills, Packers, Rams, Chargers

NFC South: Saints (11), Panthers (15), Falcons (25)

Week 6 Opponent Ranking: Eagles (20)

Rank: 3

Last Week: 3

NFL Top 5: Cardinals, Rams, Bucs, Cowboys, Bills

NFC South: Panthers (12), Saints (13) Falcons (25)

Week 6 Opponent Ranking: Eagles (21)

Rank: 4

Last Week: 2

NFL Top 5: Cardinals, Bills, Rams. Bucs, Packers

NFC South: Saints (11), Panthers (14), Falcons (27)

Week 6 Opponent Ranking: Eagles (22)