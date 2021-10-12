2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 6

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers sent the Dolphins back to sea in Week Five, so why did they drop in so many outlets’ rankings?

Like Ricky Bobby in an interview, I'm not really sure what to do with my hands. A review of this week's power rankings has the 4-1 Buccaneers dropping or at best, staying pat in the rankings despite handing the Miami Dolphins a 48-17 beatdown where the Tampa Bay offense accounted for 558 total yards and 44-year-old quarterback Tom Brady threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns while the Bucs' defense only allowed 17 points.

What more do you want from the defending champs? Unlike Talladega Nights, this isn't a 'if you ain't first, you're last' world we live in. The Bucs have the second-best record in the league…that has to count for something? Certainly, it should count for a top-five ranking. But CBS has the Bucs falling all the way to six.

In the words of the internet: make it make sense.

See the full list of NFL power rankings below.

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus

  • Rank: 3
  • Last Week: 2
  • NFL Top 5: Bills, Cardinals, Bucs, Cowboys, Chargers
  • NFC South: Saints (11), Panthers (14), Falcons (25)
  • Week 6 Opponent Ranking: Eagles (20)

CBSSports.com, Pete Prisco

  • Rank: 6
  • Last Week: 3
  • NFL Top 5: Cardinals, Bills, Packers, Rams, Chargers
  • NFC South: Saints (11), Panthers (15), Falcons (25)
  • Week 6 Opponent Ranking: Eagles (20)

USA Today

  • Rank: 3
  • Last Week: 3
  • NFL Top 5: Cardinals, Rams, Bucs, Cowboys, Bills
  • NFC South: Panthers (12), Saints (13) Falcons (25)
  • Week 6 Opponent Ranking: Eagles (21)

Yahoo!

  • Rank: 4
  • Last Week: 2
  • NFL Top 5: Cardinals, Bills, Rams. Bucs, Packers
  • NFC South: Saints (11), Panthers (14), Falcons (27)
  • Week 6 Opponent Ranking: Eagles (22)

ESPN

  • Rank: 4
  • Last Week: 4
  • NFL Top 5: Bills, Cardinals, Rams, Bucs, Packers
  • NFC South: Panthers (12), Saints (13), Falcons (26)
  • Week 6 Opponent Ranking: Eagles (24)

Advertising