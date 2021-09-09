2021 Week 1 Expert Picks: Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

It's finally here. We have arrived at Week One and to kick everything off we have your Tampa Bay Buccaneers beginning their title defense at home against the Dallas Cowboys. It's obviously must-see TV with all the pomp and circumstance surrounding NFL Kickoff 2021. It's also the first time Raymond James Stadium will be at full capacity since 201i9.

But do the Buccaneers really pick up where they left off? They're currently riding an eight-game winning streak dating back to last season that took them all the way to the Super Bowl. Quarterback Tom Brady is 4-1 in Kickoff games and is 5-0 against the Dallas Cowboys in his career. However, quarterback Dak Prescott, who will be making his return from injury Thursday night, is 2-0 against Tampa Bay.

Which way are the pundits leaning?