Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

2021 Week 1 Expert Picks: Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers open the entire NFL season at home with all eyes on them. Who do most people think will come away with the win?

Sep 09, 2021 at 03:15 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

2021EPWk1

It's finally here. We have arrived at Week One and to kick everything off we have your Tampa Bay Buccaneers beginning their title defense at home against the Dallas Cowboys. It's obviously must-see TV with all the pomp and circumstance surrounding NFL Kickoff 2021. It's also the first time Raymond James Stadium will be at full capacity since 201i9.

But do the Buccaneers really pick up where they left off? They're currently riding an eight-game winning streak dating back to last season that took them all the way to the Super Bowl. Quarterback Tom Brady is 4-1 in Kickoff games and is 5-0 against the Dallas Cowboys in his career. However, quarterback Dak Prescott, who will be making his return from injury Thursday night, is 2-0 against Tampa Bay.

Which way are the pundits leaning?

See what the experts think below.

NFL.com, Greg Rosenthal – Buccaneers

ESPN.com, Consensus – Buccaneers (split)

USA Today (consensus) – Buccaneers (unanimous)

SB Nation, Consensus – Buccaneers (split)

CBSSports.com, Consensus – Buccaneers (unanimous)

Related Content

news

Super Bowl LV Expert Picks

The last game of the most unorthodox NFL season ever will be between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers… at home. Do the experts think that gives the Bucs the edge?
news

Postseason Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Packers

It's Brady vs. Rodgers for the conference title. Which team is headed to Tampa after a Battle Royale in the Frozen Tundra?
news

Postseason Picks: Buccaneers vs. Saints

It's Brady vs. Brees for the third time this season and first time in the playoffs. Who do the experts think is coming out of Sunday with a win?
news

Postseason Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Washington

The Buccaneers will play their first playoff game since 2008 after finishing 11-5, taking on the 7-9 NFC East winners in Washington. Will the team with the better regular season record prevail? See what the experts think.
news

Week 17 Expert Picks: Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Tampa Bay will play their last game of the regular season at home against a division rival. Will they be able to go into the postseason with a win?
news

Week 16 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Lions

The Buccaneers have a chance to clinch the postseason as they travel to Detroit to take on a dilapidated Lions team. Do the experts think they'll do it?
news

Week 15 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Falcons

The Buccaneers go on the road for the first time in a month to take on a division rival coming off a win at home against the Vikings. Have the Bucs made the experts believers?
news

Week 14 Expert Picks: Vikings vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers and Vikings will engage in a Sunday matchup that has wildcard implications – who do the experts think will come out on top?
news

Week 12 Expert Picks: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have perhaps their biggest test of the season this Sunday. Who do the experts think will prevail?
news

Week 11 Expert Picks: Rams vs. Buccaneers

The Bucs return to primetime during Week 11 – what do the experts think will happen as Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams come to town.
news

2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 11

Tampa Bay bounced back on Sunday, completing a season sweep of their division foes. Did the convincing 46-23 win over the Carolina Panthers convince the pundits? Check out where the Bucs fall in this week's power rankings.
Advertising