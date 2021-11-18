2021 Week 11 Expert Picks: Giants vs. Buccaneers

As we saw last week, nothing is certain in #ThisLeague and though the New York Giants don't rank above 24 in most major power rankings, the Buccaneers cannot afford to overlook them this week.

All eyes will be on the Monday night matchup as the Bucs return home for the first time in nearly a month. Again, on paper, this seems to be a cut and dry case for the Bucs, who now sit at 6-3 but still atop the NFC South.

But the Giants, at 3-6, may be better than their record suggests. Plus, the NFL has been more topsy turvy than usual – and that's not hyperbole. That's actually fact. The eight wins by teams with a .500-or-below winning percentage against division leaders over the past two weeks are the most such wins to occur during Weeks 9-10 of a single season since 1970, per NFL Research.

And, in an uncharacteristic week for the Bucs last week, it seems it may have been characteristic of leading teams across the NFL. In Week 10, for the first time in NFL history, there were 4 double-digit wins in a week by teams that entered the game with at least 4 fewer wins than their opponent.