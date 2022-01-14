Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

2021 Wildcard Round Expert Picks: Eagles vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers locked up the second seed and with it, the confidence of many of the media pundits.

Jan 14, 2022 at 05:15 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

The Buccaneers ended the regular season with a franchise record 13 wins and locked up the second seed thanks to the 49ers topping the Rams last Sunday. It gives the Bucs the benefit of playing the seventh seed, which so happens to be a team they've already beaten this year in the Philadelphia Eagles.

Though the Eagles look to be a very different team than they were in Week Six, the experts don't seem to think that will mean a different result than the previous matchup.

Nearly every single pundit thinks the Bucs will move on to the Divisional Round. They do have the benefit of playing at home, where their regular-season record was 7-1 this year. They also have an offense that's scoring an average of 30.1 points per game and the third-ranked rushing defense to contend with the Eagles' top-ranked rushing attack.

Here are what the experts think will happen:

NFL.com, Greg Rosenthal – Buccaneers

ESPN.com, Consensus – Buccaneers (unanimous)

USA Today (consensus) – Buccaneers (unanimous)

SB Nation, Consensus – Buccaneers (unanimous)

CBSSports.com, Consensus – Buccaneers (split)

Related Content

news

2021 Week 18 Expert Picks: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

There's no debate on how the Bucs will finish out the season.
news

2021 Week 17 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Jets

The Buccaneers round out their tour of the AFC East as they take on the Jets at MetLife Stadium.
news

2021 Week 16 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Panthers

The Buccaneers will travel to Charlotte for the first of two matchups with the Panthers in the final three weeks of the season with the opportunity to clinch the NFC South.
news

2021 Week 14 Expert Picks: Bills vs. Buccaneers

It's being 'billed' as the Bucs' biggest challenge but what do the experts think of the Buffalo Bills coming to town?
news

2021 Week 13 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Falcons

The Buccaneers will take on the Falcons for the second time this season – will they have the same result as the first time around? Experts weigh in.
news

2021 Week 12 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Colts

The Buccaneers head into a tough matchup on the road in Indianapolis against the surging Colts. Who do the experts think comes away with the win?
news

2021 Week 11 Expert Picks: Giants vs. Buccaneers

The Bucs return home for the first time in nearly a month to take on the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. What do the experts make of the matchup with the Bucs coming off two straight losses?
news

2021 Week 10 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Football Team

The Buccaneers go back on the road after their bye week to take on the Washington Football Team. Is this matchup as simple as it looks on paper?
news

2021 Week 8 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Saints

It'll be a spooky southern matchup as the Buccaneers travel to take on the division-rival Saints in New Orleans on Halloween. 
news

2021 Week 7 Expert Picks: Bears vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers top-ranked passing attack will face off against the league's worst passing defense. It seems like a pretty safe bet for the former – do the experts agree?
news

2021 Week 5 Expert Picks: Dolphins vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers return home to face their in-state rivals for the first time since 2017. Do the experts have Tampa Bay coming out on top?
Advertising