2021 Wildcard Round Expert Picks: Eagles vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers ended the regular season with a franchise record 13 wins and locked up the second seed thanks to the 49ers topping the Rams last Sunday. It gives the Bucs the benefit of playing the seventh seed, which so happens to be a team they've already beaten this year in the Philadelphia Eagles.

Though the Eagles look to be a very different team than they were in Week Six, the experts don't seem to think that will mean a different result than the previous matchup.

Nearly every single pundit thinks the Bucs will move on to the Divisional Round. They do have the benefit of playing at home, where their regular-season record was 7-1 this year. They also have an offense that's scoring an average of 30.1 points per game and the third-ranked rushing defense to contend with the Eagles' top-ranked rushing attack.