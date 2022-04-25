2022 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 10.0

NFL.com

Pick: CB Kaiir Elam, Florida

Comments: The Buccaneers struggled with depth in the secondary last year and face some tough decisions on whether to sign Sean Bunting, Jamel Dean and Mike Edwards as free agents next year. Elam's a physical corner who will take on all comers on the sideline regardless of size or speed.

CBS Sports

Pick: CB Andrew Booth, Clemson

Comments: Andrew Booth had a strong '21 season for Clemson and he's only going to get better with experience. Injuries could see him slip down draft boards but he's a first-round talent for us all day long.

Pick: CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Comments: McDuffie is a high-floor type who'd immediately excel in Tampa.

The Draft Network

Pick: S Daxton Hill, Michigan

Comments: While this selection doesn't address a huge need, Daxton Hill is a chesspiece the Buccaneers can utilize on the back end as a safety or slot corner.

Pick: G Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Comments: Green could go a lot higher than this, but if he's on the board when Tampa Bay is on the clock, it's a pick that makes almost too much sense. The Buccaneers need help along the interior of their offensive line and Green is a day-one starter.

PFF

Pick: DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Comments: Wyatt cleared the 80th percentile in the 10-yard split (1.66s), 40-yard dash (4.77s) and broad jump (111 inches) at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. He also earned a career-high 89.8 PFF grade and ranked in the 95th percentile for PFF pass-rushing grade on true pass sets.

Sports Illustrated

Pick: G Zion Johnson, Boston College