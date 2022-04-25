2022 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 10.0

Here we are.
After months of guessing, speculating and mocking, draft week is finally upon us. On Thursday night, the Buccaneers will add to a roster already thought to be a Super Bowl favorite in 2022.
However, we aren't quite there yet. We still have a few days, which means there are a few more mock drafts to submit before the big night. Experts are turning in their final picks, and for the Buccaneers, there is a growing belief that they could add to their young secondary in the first round.
Many pundits see the Bucs taking one of several talented corners in this draft, while others still think they could add to the trenches. See below for the full list of final draft predictions.
NFL.com
- Pick: CB Kaiir Elam, Florida
Comments: The Buccaneers struggled with depth in the secondary last year and face some tough decisions on whether to sign Sean Bunting, Jamel Dean and Mike Edwards as free agents next year. Elam's a physical corner who will take on all comers on the sideline regardless of size or speed.
CBS Sports
- Pick: CB Andrew Booth, Clemson
Comments: Andrew Booth had a strong '21 season for Clemson and he's only going to get better with experience. Injuries could see him slip down draft boards but he's a first-round talent for us all day long.
- Pick: CB Trent McDuffie, Washington
Comments: McDuffie is a high-floor type who'd immediately excel in Tampa.
The Draft Network
- Pick: S Daxton Hill, Michigan
Comments: While this selection doesn't address a huge need, Daxton Hill is a chesspiece the Buccaneers can utilize on the back end as a safety or slot corner.
- Pick: G Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
Comments: Green could go a lot higher than this, but if he's on the board when Tampa Bay is on the clock, it's a pick that makes almost too much sense. The Buccaneers need help along the interior of their offensive line and Green is a day-one starter.
PFF
- Pick: DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia
Comments: Wyatt cleared the 80th percentile in the 10-yard split (1.66s), 40-yard dash (4.77s) and broad jump (111 inches) at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. He also earned a career-high 89.8 PFF grade and ranked in the 95th percentile for PFF pass-rushing grade on true pass sets.
Sports Illustrated
- Pick: G Zion Johnson, Boston College
Comments: His flexible hips, back and ankles help him stand opposing players up. Johnson routinely seals defenders. What's more, his persistent leg drive and strong grip after initiating help him generate power and sustain blocks. The Maryland native has a knack for using defenders' momentum to wash them out of plays.