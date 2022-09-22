2022 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Packers, Week 3

SENIOR COACHING STAFFS

Tampa Bay:

Head Coach Todd Bowles

Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin

Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich

Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers

Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Larry Foot

·Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong

Green Bay:

Head Coach Matt LaFleur

Offensive Coordinator Adam Stenavich

Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry

Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia

KEY 2022 ROSTER ADDITIONS

Buccaneers:

WR Cole Beasley (FA…currently on practice squad)

P Jake Camarda (fourth-round draft pick)

WR Russell Gage (UFA)

G Luke Goedeke (second-round draft pick)

DL Logan Hall (second-round draft pick)

T Fred Johnson (FA)

WR Julio Jones (FA)

TE Ko Kieft (sixth-round draft pick)

G Shaq Mason (trade–NE)

CB Zyon McCollum (fifth-round draft pick)

OLB Carl Nassib (FA)

S Keanu Neal (UFA)

TE Cade Otton (fourth-round draft pick)

TE Kyle Rudolph (FA)

S Logan Ryan (FA)

RB Rachaad White (third-round draft pick)

Packers:

Kingsley Enagbare (5th-round draft pick)

WR Romeo Doubs (4th-round draft pick)

S Dallin Leavitt (FA)

CB Keisean Nixon (FA)

P Pat O'Donnell (UFA)

DE Jarran Reed (UFA)

T/G Sean Rhyan (3rd-round draft pick)

C Zach Tom (4th-round draft pick)

LB Quay Walker (1st-round draft pick)

WR Sammy Watkins (UFA)

WR Christian Watson (2nd-round draft pick)

DT Devonte Wyatt (1st-round draft pick)

ADDITIONAL 2022 CHANGES OF NOTE

Buccaneers:

· While the Bucs continue to maintain enviable continuity on their coaching staff, there is a new person in the corner office. In March, Bruce Arians stepped down after three years as the head coach and took on a new role as a senior advisor to the general manager. Todd Bowles was promoted from defensive coordinator to take his place. Bowles previously served as the New York Jets' head coach from 2015-18 before rejoining Arians when the latter came on as the Buccaneers' head coach in 2019.

· With Bowles stepping up the Bucs needed a new defensive coordinator and they essentially named two of them. Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers added the title of Run Game Coordinator while Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote switched to inside linebackers and added the title of Pass Game Coordinator. They are in effect co-defensive coordinators. Bob Sanders joined the staff to take over for Foote in the outside linebackers room. Foote made his switch after Inside Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell landed the defensive coordinator position in Jacksonville under new Head Coach Doug Pederson.

· The Buccaneers had two key players retire after the 2021 season, but only one of them stayed retired. While quarterback Tom Brady eventually elected to return 40 days after announcing he was stepping away from the game, his long-time buddy Rob Gronkowski walked away for good, leading to big changes in the Bucs' tight end room. While veteran Cam Brate returned, O.J. Howard left in free agency and the Buccaneers subsequently drafted Cade Otton and Ko Kieft and signed veteran Kyle Rudolph.

· Tampa Bay's defense also saw the departure of two front-seven stalwarts from the extremely successful 2020-21 seasons, as neither DL Ndamukong Suh nor OLB Jason Pierre-Paul was re-signed. The team signed veteran standout Akiem Hicks and drafted Houston's Logan Hall 33rd overall to address depth up front and are relying on 2021 first-round pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to step up on the edge.

Packers:

· The Packers struggled in many facets of special teams throughout the 2022 season, culminating in the blocked punt and touchdown return that essentially lost them the NFC Divisional Round Game to San Francisco. Enter Rich Bisaccia. As noted in the Connections section above, Bisaccia got his NFL start in Tampa in the 2000s but most recently served as the Raiders' interim head coach after the midseason firing of Jon Gruden. In between, Bisaccia built a well-deserved reputation as one of the NFL's top special teams gurus, which is exactly what the Packers needed. They hired him in February to replace former Special Teams Coordinator Maurice Drayton. The Packers also brought on two former Buccaneers, Byron Storer and Micheal Spurlock, to work as assistants to Bisaccia.

· With Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett landing the head coaching job in Denver and Quarterbacks Coach/Passing Game Coordinator Luke Getsy following him to be the Broncos' offensive coordinator, the Packers needed new leadership on offense. Adam Stenavich, who first joined the Packers' staff in 2019, was promoted to OC from offensive line/run game coordinator. To coach the quarterbacks, the Packers lured Tom Clements out of a one-year retirement; he had been on the Packers' staff from 2006-2016, including the first six seasons as the quarterbacks coach.

· Green Bay pulled off a blockbuster trade during the offseason sending All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders in exchange for first and second-round picks in this year's draft. Adams had been the unquestioned focal point of the Packers' passing attack over the previous six years, averaging 142 targets per season in that span. Green Bay used the second-round pick it got from the Raiders to move up to the 34th overall selection and draft North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson.

TOP STORYLINES

Offensive Evolutions by the Bays – The Packers started the season without both of their usual offensive tackles, David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins, and had a reworked receiver room after the departures of Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown. It remains to be seen if the likes of veteran addition Sammy Watkins and rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs can support a high-powered passing attack, but so far the Packers rank 20th in passing yards per game and Aaron Rodgers has just two touchdown passes. Similarly, the Buccaneers have a completely new interior offensive line and are now dealing with injuries to left tackle Donovan Smith and the majority of their receiving corps. Tampa Bay is three spots behind Green Bay in the passing rankings and Brady also has just two touchdown passes so far. At this point last year, Brady had already thrown nine scoring tosses and Rodgers had four. Meanwhile, Green Bay's two-headed rushing attack of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon has been very effective – the Packers are sixth in rushing yards per game and third in yards per carry – and those two backs are also tied for the team lead with six catches each. The Bucs rushing attack ranks 13th, which is far better than it has been Brady's first two seasons. Tampa Bay has protected Brady better than the Packers have protected Rodgers, but Green Bay has been significantly better than the Bucs on third downs. It's too early in the season to draw sweeping conclusions, but it's possible that the Bucs and Packers will be using the rushing/defense formula to get more of their victories than in the past.

A Backfield Invasion? – As noted above, due in part to some notable injuries the Packers have had some struggles keeping Rodgers upright, with the fifth worst sack rate allowed so far (10.94%). Jenkins returned to action last week and Bakhtiari may not be far behind, but the Green Bay front will still be challenged by a Buccaneer defense that has produced a league-high 10 sacks so far. Shaquil Barrett has 11 pressures already and Devin White leads the Bucs with three sacks but a total of seven different players have gotten in on the sack party already. Blitzing Aaron Rodgers is a high-risk, high-reward strategy because Rodgers processes so quickly that he can often find the weaknesses created by bringing extra rushers and exploit them immediately. Of course, Todd Bowles' creative "blitzes" sometimes aren't actually blitzes, with only four defenders coming after the quarterback but from unexpected directions and positions. On the flip side, Rodgers can slow down any team's rush by getting rid of the ball very quickly. Last year, he had 19 touchdowns and no interceptions on "quick passes" (released less than 2.5 seconds after the snap, and in that subset of throws he got the ball off in an average of 1.84 seconds. Whether he can remain so effective in that regard with his new cast of targets is an interesting question, but the Bucs' efforts to get to Rodgers and his counterefforts to avoid that should be a cat-and-mouse game all afternoon.

Ready for Some Home Cooking – For the first time in team history, the Buccaneers have started a season with two road wins in the first two weeks of a season, and they are the only team in the league that has already banked two victories away from home. That's nice. In fact, dating back to last season, the Buccaneers have won a team-record six straight regular-season road games. That's pretty sweet, too. But the road gets old and the Buccaneers haven't played a game in their home stadium since August 13. Tampa Bay prevailed in huge, raucous and packed-to-the-rafters domes in Dallas and New Orleans but will now have a sold out crowd on their side, finally. The Buccaneers were very good at home in 2021, winning seven of their eight games, including the first six. And the last time that Green Bay visited Raymond James Stadium, during the 2020 regular season, the home team threw up 38 unanswered points in a 38-10 blowout. The Buccaneers now start a run of three straight games in Tampa and it's chance for them to exert a home field advantage and stay atop the standings.

The Quest for 3-0 – The Buccaneers' fast start has them among a small group of 2-0 teams, with only five other clubs – the Giants, Eagles, Dolphins, Bills and Chiefs – also undefeated. That ties the 2012 season for the fewest 2-0 teams after two weeks since the league expanded to 32 teams in 2002. This is the second season in a row that the Bucs are off to a 2-0 start, but last year's squad couldn't get to 3-0, losing to the Rams in Los Angeles in Week Three. In fact, the last time the Buccaneers started a season 3-0 was all the way back in 2005, a campaign that ended in a division title. Tampa Bay has only been perfect after three games four times – 2005, 2000, 1997 and 1979 – and all of those seasons produced playoff berth. That's a correlation not specific to the Buccaneers; since 1990, 160 teams in the league have started a season 3-0 and 74.4% of them (119) made the playoffs, 51.9% (83) won their divisions and 10% (16) won the Super Bowl. When you study the 2-1 teams, those numbers fall to 54.2% for the playoffs, 31.4% for the division title and 3.6% for the Super Bowl. Win or lose, the Buccaneers have a long way to go for a playoff berth, but history suggests they'll be in a good spot if they can get to 3-0.

Who Can Kick and Cover Best? – The Buccaneers were low in the rankings in several special teams categories last season, while the Packers were downright disastrous in that area. It was a blocked punt returned for a touchdown by San Francisco that cost Green Bay a trip to the NFC Championship Game last January. The Buccaneers have since added a new punter in rookie Jake Camarda and have several young players making new contributions to the kick and cover game. The Packers were serious enough about fixing their long-standing issues in the third phase to bring in special teams guru Rich Bisaccia as their new coordinator. Early results have been promising for both teams. Jaelon Darden has been solid on punt returns and the Bucs rank 11th in that category, while Ryan Succop has made five of his first six field goal attempts. The most improved aspect of special teams for the Bucs so far has been punt coverage, where they rank first in the NFL. Green Bay ranks near the middle in most special teams categories so far, which is a significant improvement. If defenses dominate on Sunday and the game is close, it could be a special teams play here or there that swings the tide.

KEY MATCHUPS

1. Buccaneers C Robert Hainsey vs. Packers NT Kenny Clark

After Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen went down with a knee injury on the second day of the Buccaneers' training camp, a significant amount of hand-wringing took place over the thought of Tom Brady being subject to more up-the-middle pressure than is to his liking. Those who had this concern were thinking specifically about players like Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark, who is one of the league's best at applying that quick pressure up the gut. Last season, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, Clark was responsible for 37 pressures up the middle, tied for eighth among league linemen. The 6-3, 314-pound mauler is off to a quick start this year, too, with five pressures in the Packers' season-opening loss in Minnesota. Clark's pressure rate on pass-rush snaps of 19.4% through two games is fifth among all defenders so far and second among interior linemen. Inside Buccaneers headquarters, there was less concern about the strength of the team's interior line because the Buccaneers had confidence in second-year man Robert Hainsey. So far, that confidence has been rewarded as Tampa Bay's line has allowed only three sacks through two games. Two of those sacks were off the left edge by Dallas star Micah Parsons in Week One and the third, in New Orleans, came on a long-developing play on which Brady tried to scramble. Hainsey has more than held his own so far, but he will draw a stiff challenge this Sunday.

2. Packers T Elgton Jenkins vs. Buccaneers OLB Shaquil Barrett

A second-round draft pick in 2019, Jenkins has been an incredible find for the Packers, lining up at virtually every spot on the line and thriving at all of them at some point over the past four seasons. Jenkins missed roughly half of the 2021 campaign due to a torn ACL and wasn't quite ready to return in Week One but he played every snap in Sunday night's win over the Bears at right tackle. That was very encouraging to the Packers, even if he wasn't quite as dominant as usual, allowing three pressures and a sack. In his last full season in 2020, Jenkins allowed only one sack on 733 pass-blocking snaps despite playing four different positions. He has a very long wingspan that allows him to keep pass-rushers at bay and displays impressive athleticism and foot quickness. Shaquil Barrett already has 11 QB pressures through two games and got his first two sacks of the season, plus a forced fumble, in the Bucs' win in New Orleans. He is rushing primarily from the left side of the Bucs' front line and thus will be trying to work his way past Jenkins for much of the afternoon. Since arriving in Tampa and assuming a full-time role for the first time in his career, Barrett has proved to be one of the league's most productive pass-rushers season after season and he has looked as dangerous as ever so far in 2022.

3. Buccaneers WR Breshad Perriman vs. Packers CB Jaire Alexander

The Buccaneers surprised many during the leaguewide final cuts to 53 when they kept seven receivers instead of choosing between Scotty Miller, Jaelon Darden and Breshad Perriman. Before they could even blink, the Bucs absolutely needed all that depth. Mike Evans is suspending for this weekend's game and neither Chris Godwin nor Julio Jones were on the practice field to start the week. Perriman's presence has quickly become more important, and he showed the impact he could make by catching the 28-yard touchdown pass that broke a 3-3 fourth-quarter tie in New Orleans. Perriman is a big target who knows the responsibilities of all the different receiver spots and executes them well. Jaire Alexander was hit hard by injuries last year, limiting him to four games, but remains one of the NFL's elite cornerbacks. After taking virtually all of his snaps at left cornerback in 2021, Alexander has switched this year and has exclusively played right corner. That means he'll be an obstacle in Perriman's path when the receiver lines up to the left of the Bucs' offensive formation. Alexander is sticky in coverage and since the start of the 2020 season has allowed just 4.7 yards per target, the best of any defensive back with at least 75 targets in that span.

4. Packers RB Aaron Jones vs. Buccaneers ILB Lavonte David