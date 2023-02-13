2023 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 3.0

Mock draft season is in full swing, sparking endless debate. The conclusion of the 2022 football season for the Buccaneers prompts change during the offseason frenzy. The 2023 NFL Draft is three months away, engendering speculation and analysis from NFL pundits. Names will begin to headline compilations in an attempt to answer the permeating question: Which collegiate athletes will Roger Goodell read from the podium? See the full list of draft predictions for the Buccaneers below at pick 19: