2023 Game Preview: Lions-Buccaneers, Week 6

Three weeks ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played host to the Philadelphia Eagles in the only meeting of undefeated teams on that weekend's slate, and it was contested before a national audience on Monday Night Football.

Three weeks later, the Buccaneers are set for yet another marquee matchup on the NFL's docket with the surging Detroit Lions coming to town. Detroit (4-1) versus Tampa Bay (3-1) will be the only game in Week Six that features two first-place teams from different divisions. As the NFC hierarchy begins to take shape behind the 5-0 Eagles and the 5-0 San Francisco 49ers, the Buccaneers and the Lions have an excellent opportunity to declare that they are also one of the top contenders in the conference.

The NFL clearly recognized the heightened stakes of Sunday's matchup at Raymond James Stadium because the game was 'flexed' from its original 1:00 p.m. start to the 4:25 p.m. slot that carries a larger national audience. That also means more viewers will be treated to the visual delight of seeing the Buccaneers break out their iconic 'Creamsicle' uniforms for the first time in over a decade. That it is the Lions, who shared a division with the Buccaneers for a quarter-century, most of that during the latter's orange-and-white era, is particularly fitting.

Detroit brings a top-10 offense and a top-10 defense to the battle, plus the carryover momentum from last year's 8-2 finish to the season. The Lions are two games clear of the Packers and three of the Bears and Vikings in the NFC North and are clearly favorites to take their first division title since 1993. Detroit's offense came to life in 2022 behind resurgent quarterback Jared Goff and the creative play-calling of first-year Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson. Wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown was the top weapon for an offense that finished fourth in the NFL in yards and fifth in points, but the Lions have added significantly to that group in 2023. High draft picks were spent on running back Jahmyr Gibbs and tight end Sam LaPorta, and running back David Montgomery (371 rushing yards) came over from the Bears in free agency. The Lions are the only team in the NFL with six players who have more than 200 yards from scrimmage so far, and they just got speedy wide receiver Jameson Williams back from a suspension. Detroit also continues to field one of the NFL's most powerful offensive lines, a crew that includes three Pro Bowlers from the past two seasons in right tackle Penei Sewell, center Frank Ragnow and left guard Jonah Jackson.

The Lions have moved to the top of the NFC North food chain in 2023 thanks to a much improved defense. Detroit was dead last in yards allowed last year and 30th in points allowed but with second-year edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (4.5 sacks) leading they way they are currently sixth and 15th in those two categories. The Lions' attempts to bolster a secondary that was porous in 2022 have been stymied a bit by injuries to C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Emmanuel Moseley but third-year cornerback Jerry Jacobs has taken on a larger role and has three interceptions while rookie second-rounder Brian Branch has solidified the slot corner position.

Detroit has scored at least 20 points in all five of its games so far this season but Tampa Bay's defense has held three of four opponents to 17 points or fewer and could be getting first-round defensive lineman Calijah Kancey back in the mix this week. The Buccaneers took over first place in the NFC South with a convincing 26-9 win in New Orleans in Week Four and are hoping to stay on a roll after taking a week off with an early bye. Like the Lions, Tampa Bay has a former first-overall draft pick leading its offense in Baker Mayfield, who has compiled a passer rating of 101.5 so far and has been the NFL's most effective passer on third downs. Wide receiver Mike Evans, who turned 30 in August, is moving like a 25-year-old and is the team's leader with 337 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He is also hoping that the bye week will help him overcome a hamstring strain that knocked him out for the second half in New Orleans.

The last time the Buccaneers and Lions went to the playoffs in the same season was 1999, back when current Hall of Famer Warren Sapp was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year and Charlie Batch was sharing starting quarterback duties for the Lions with Gus Frerotte. While the Buccaneers have had recent success with three straight postseason appearances and a Super Bowl LV victory, the Lions are tantalizing their fans with their best start in decades. One of those teams will continue its momentum into Week Seven, and perhaps emerge as one of the top contenders in the NFC.

GAME AND BROADCAST DETAILS

Detroit Lions (4-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1)

Sunday, October 15, 4:25 p.m. ET

Raymond James Stadium (capacity: 65,844)

Tampa, Florida

Television: FOX (Local WTVT Channel 13)

TV Broadcast Team: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Pam Oliver (reporter)

Radio: 98Rock (WXTB, 97.9 FM), Flagship Station

Radio Broadcast Team: Gene Deckerhoff (play-by-play), Dave Moore (analyst), T.J. Rives (sideline)

ALL-TIME HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES

The Buccaneers have won their last two games against the Lions, both in the month of December in 2019 and 2020, in the process pulling closer to evening the all-time series. Detroit still leads that series, 31-28, including a 15-13 mark in games played in Tampa. The series is even closer to being tied if we include the one postseason contest played between these two clubs – the Buccaneers beat the Lions, 20-10, in the Wild Card Round of the 1997 playoffs in the last game ever played in Tampa/Houlihan's Stadium.

The Bucs two recent wins were both blowouts, at least in terms of the final score, but of course the Lions' roster has been revamped considerably since the last meeting. In 2019, Tampa Bay left Detroit with a 38-17 win in Week 15, and almost exactly a year later went back to the Motor City for a dominant 47-7 rout. In the former game, the Bucs ran out to a quick 21-0 lead on three long touchdown passes by Jameis Winston, two to Breshad Perriman and one to Scotty Miller. Detroit rallied behind fill-in quarterback David Blough, eventually pulling to within seven points in the fourth quarter, but Detroit native Sean Murphy-Bunting ended any comeback thoughts with a 70-yard pick-six. In the latter game, Tom Brady had four touchdown passes by halftime so he ceded the second half to Blaine Gabbert, who threw two more. Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski were both on the receiving end of two of those scoring passes. The Lions avoided a shutout thanks to a 74-yard Jamal Agnew punt return touchdown, but the Bucs finished the game with a yardage advantage of more than 400 yards, 588-186.

The Bucs have a long history with the Lions because they were fellow NFC Central members from 1977-2001. Then the NFL realigned in 2002 and the five-team NFC Central became the four-team NFC North, with only the Buccaneers departing to start over in the more geographically accurate NFC South. Despite that split, the Buccaneers and Lions still saw each other frequently in the years that followed. In fact, from 2005-17, the two teams met eight times, with the Lions holding a 5-3 edge in that span. That included the two most recent meetings before the 2019 rematch, a 24-21 Detroit win in Tampa in 2017 and a 34-17 Lions decision in Detroit in 2014. Tampa Bay's best run in the series spanned that 2002 divisional divorce, with the Bucs winning six of the eight games played between 1999 and 2005.

The Buccaneers and Lions spent most of their shared 25 years in the NFC Central punting the series lead back and forth. The head-to-head record was tied at 5-5 after the first 10 games, 11-11 after the first 22, 15-15 after the first 30, and so on. Detroit did pull away a little bit in the first half of the 1990s by winning five straight, at a time when the great Barry Sanders was often tormenting the Buccaneers, but the aforementioned 1999-2005 run evened things back up a bit.

In that aforementioned postseason contest at the end of the 1997 season, Tampa Bay broke a 15-year playoff drought that season by going 10-6 and winning a wild card berth, in a season in which, incredibly, four teams from the "Black and Blue Division" made the playoffs. The Bucs and Lions had split during the regular season but the playoff game in Tampa on December 28 was all Tampa Bay in a 20-10 final that wasn't that close. RB Warrick Dunn and FB Mike Alstott combined for 140 rushing yards and Alstott's 31-yard touchdown run in the third quarter gave the Bucs a 20-0 lead that was enough to send them to the next round of the playoffs at the home of yet another NFC Central team, the Green Bay Packers.

Even though that's the only time Tampa Bay and Detroit have met in the postseason, it wasn't the first time they played what was essentially an elimination game. The Buccaneers visited Detroit in the final week of the 1981 regular season, with each team owning an 8-7 record. The winner would take the NFC Central crown and a playoff berth; the loser would be eliminated. The Buccaneers won, 20-17, keyed by an 84-yard Kevin House touchdown catch and a 21-yard fumble return by DT David Logan after a sack by DE Lee Roy Selmon.

The situation was very similar a year later when the Bucs and Lions matched up in Tampa in the penultimate week of the regular season. Due to a players' strike that shaved seven games out of the middle of the season, the Bucs and Lions were each 3-4 with two games to go. Tampa Bay rallied from a 21-6 deficit to win 23-21, then won again the next weekend against Chicago to sneak into the playoffs. This time, however, the Lions also won their last game and made the playoffs, too, at 4-5.

NOTABLE CONNECTIONS

Buccaneers DL Patrick O'Connor was a seventh-round draft pick by the Lions in 2017. He had a brief stint on Detroit's practice squad to start his rookie season but later that year ended up on the same crew with the Buccaneers.

was a seventh-round draft pick by the Lions in 2017. He had a brief stint on Detroit's practice squad to start his rookie season but later that year ended up on the same crew with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote played 13 seasons in the NFL, including one with the Lions. Foote started all 14 games in which he appeared for Detroit in 2009, recording 99 tackles and two sacks.

played 13 seasons in the NFL, including one with the Lions. Foote started all 14 games in which he appeared for Detroit in 2009, recording 99 tackles and two sacks. Buccaneers Senior Offensive Assistant Tom Moore has spent more than four decades coaching in the NFL, and unsurprisingly that included a stint in Detroit. From 1994-96 he served as the Lions' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Wayne Fontes' staff, working with the likes of Barry Sanders, Herman Moore and Scott Mitchell. The Lions made the playoffs in two of his three seasons with the team.

has spent more than four decades coaching in the NFL, and unsurprisingly that included a stint in Detroit. From 1994-96 he served as the Lions' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Wayne Fontes' staff, working with the likes of Barry Sanders, Herman Moore and Scott Mitchell. The Lions made the playoffs in two of his three seasons with the team. John Spytek is in his first season as the Buccaneers' assistant general and his eighth season overall with the team. His first job in the NFL was as an operations intern with the Lions in 2004.

is in his first season as the Buccaneers' assistant general and his eighth season overall with the team. His first job in the NFL was as an operations intern with the Lions in 2004. Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El began his NFL coaching career in Tampa, serving as an offensive assistant for two years (2019-2020) and winning a Super Bowl championship ring to pair with the one he won as a player with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

SENIOR COACHING STAFFS

Tampa Bay:

Head Coach Todd Bowles

Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin

Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales

Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers

Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote

Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong

Detroit: