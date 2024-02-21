2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Chase Edmonds

In a way, Chase Edmonds' path to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers mirrored that of Baker Mayfield. Like Mayfield, Edmonds was a 2018 draft pick who played his first four seasons with the team that selected him (Cleveland), then started fresh in 2022 with a team on the Eastern seaboard (Miami) before finishing that season west of the Mississippi (Denver).

There were some differences. Edmonds moved from the Cardinals to the Dolphins as a free agent, not as part of a trade, and while Mayfield was released by Carolina in December of last year, Edmonds was swapped by the Dolphins to the Broncos in November. Still, they both chose Tampa to get their careers back on track after an unsatisfying and nomadic 2022 campaign.

Mayfield, of course, did so emphatically, doing well enough to finish third in the voting for the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award. Edmonds' results weren't quite as dramatic, but after an early-season trip to injured reserve due to a knee ailment he returned at midseason and completely locked up the top reserve spot in the Bucs' backfield behind Rachaad White. Edmonds played the 2023 season on a one-year contract but his reliable work down the stretch makes him an intriguing possibility to consider as the Bucs' flesh out their running back stable for 2024.

The Bucs won't be able to keep all 18 of those potential free agents, but they will set their priorities and do their best to keep as much proven talent in the building as possible. And so, in the weeks leading up to the start of the new league year, we are going to look at 10 players who are currently poised to become unrestricted free agents in mid-March. This is the full schedule of our 2024 Free Agent Focus rundown:

February 14: QB Baker Mayfield

February 16: S Antoine Winfield Jr.

February 21: RB Chase Edmonds

February 23: K Chase McLaughlin

February 28: WR Mike Evans

March 1: DL Will Gholston

March 5: G Aaron Stinnie

March 6: LB Devin White

March 7: WR David Moore

March 8: LB Lavonte David

This list is subject to change based on potential roster moves in the coming weeks. However, we will continue today with a veteran back who has a history of being a dual rushing-receiving threat.

Player: Chase Edmonds

Position: Running Back

Age at the Start of the 2024 Season: 28

Experience: Entering seventh NFL season

How Acquired: Signed as a free agent on March 21, 2023.

Previous Contract(s): Edmonds played his first four seasons in Arizona on the standard four-year rookie deal after being selected in the fourth round of the 2018 draft. He signed a two-year contract with the Miami Dolphins in 2021, though he was subsequently traded to Denver during the first of those two seasons and then released by the Broncos last March.

Rank in Pro Football Focus **Top 150 NFL Free Agents** for 2023: Not ranked.

2023 Performance: As noted, Edmonds became the sole complement to White in the Bucs' backfield in the second half of the season; in fact, he was the only back other than White to get an offensive snap over the last 10 weeks, playoffs included.

Even so, given how the Bucs made White into an every-down workhorse back, Edmonds' work load was still somewhat light. He finished the season with 49 carries for 176 yards and 14 catches for 81 yards. He was the team's second-leading rusher behind White, who finished just 10 yards short of his first 1,000-yard season. Edmonds had another 11 carries for 31 yards in the playoffs, as well as three catches for 26 yards. His most prolific outing was in a critical Week 13 win in Atlanta when he contributed 58 yards from scrimmage.

Edmonds also played extensively on special teams and finished tied for fifth on the team with five kick-coverage stops.

Career Accomplishments: A fourth-round pick out of Fordham by the Cardinals in 2018, Edmonds quickly carved out a rotational role in Arizona's backfield before becoming a primary starter in 2021. Over his four seasons in Arizona he took 333 handoffs for 1,551 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 4.7 yards per tote. He also caught 128 passes for 921 yards and five more scores.

Edmonds nearly reached 1,000 yards from scrimmage in 2021 despite missing five games due to injury. He finished with a career high 592 yards on the ground and added 43 catches for 311 yards for a scrimmage total of 903 yards. In 2020, Edmonds had his best season as a pass-catcher, hauling in 53 passes for 402 yards and four touchdowns.

Overall, Edmonds has logged 450 carries for 1,972 yards (4.4 average) and nine touchdowns. He has also caught 158 passes for 1,159 yards and six more TDs.

Other Potential Free Agent Running Backs: Saquon Barkley (Giants), Josh Jacobs (Raiders), Derrick Henry (Titans), Tony Pollard (Cowboys), Austin Ekeler (Chargers), D'Andre Swift (Eagles), J.K. Dobbins (Ravens), Devin Singletary (Texans), A.J. Dillon (Packers), Zack Moss (Colts), Cordarrelle Patterson (Falcons), Gus Edwards (Ravens), Ezekiel Elliott (Patriots), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Chiefs), D'Onta Foreman (Bears), Boston Scott (Eagles), Damien Harris (Bills), Ameer Abdullah (Raiders), Matt Breida (Giants), Kareem Hunt (Browns), Antonio Gibson (Commanders)