 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Chase Edmonds

In his first season with the Buccaneers, Edmonds became the team's primary backfield reserve behind Rachaad White, but now he is due to hit the open market again after playing on a one-year deal

Feb 21, 2024 at 08:00 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

chase

In a way, Chase Edmonds' path to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers mirrored that of Baker Mayfield. Like Mayfield, Edmonds was a 2018 draft pick who played his first four seasons with the team that selected him (Cleveland), then started fresh in 2022 with a team on the Eastern seaboard (Miami) before finishing that season west of the Mississippi (Denver).

There were some differences. Edmonds moved from the Cardinals to the Dolphins as a free agent, not as part of a trade, and while Mayfield was released by Carolina in December of last year, Edmonds was swapped by the Dolphins to the Broncos in November. Still, they both chose Tampa to get their careers back on track after an unsatisfying and nomadic 2022 campaign.

Mayfield, of course, did so emphatically, doing well enough to finish third in the voting for the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award. Edmonds' results weren't quite as dramatic, but after an early-season trip to injured reserve due to a knee ailment he returned at midseason and completely locked up the top reserve spot in the Bucs' backfield behind Rachaad White. Edmonds played the 2023 season on a one-year contract but his reliable work down the stretch makes him an intriguing possibility to consider as the Bucs' flesh out their running back stable for 2024.

The Bucs won't be able to keep all 18 of those potential free agents, but they will set their priorities and do their best to keep as much proven talent in the building as possible. And so, in the weeks leading up to the start of the new league year, we are going to look at 10 players who are currently poised to become unrestricted free agents in mid-March. This is the full schedule of our 2024 Free Agent Focus rundown:

  • February 14: QB Baker Mayfield
  • February 16: S Antoine Winfield Jr.
  • February 21: RB Chase Edmonds
  • February 23: K Chase McLaughlin
  • February 28: WR Mike Evans
  • March 1: DL Will Gholston
  • March 5: G Aaron Stinnie
  • March 6: LB Devin White
  • March 7: WR David Moore
  • March 8: LB Lavonte David

This list is subject to change based on potential roster moves in the coming weeks. However, we will continue today with a veteran back who has a history of being a dual rushing-receiving threat.

Player: Chase Edmonds

Position: Running Back

Age at the Start of the 2024 Season: 28

Experience: Entering seventh NFL season

How Acquired: Signed as a free agent on March 21, 2023.

Previous Contract(s): Edmonds played his first four seasons in Arizona on the standard four-year rookie deal after being selected in the fourth round of the 2018 draft. He signed a two-year contract with the Miami Dolphins in 2021, though he was subsequently traded to Denver during the first of those two seasons and then released by the Broncos last March.

Rank in Pro Football Focus **Top 150 NFL Free Agents** for 2023: Not ranked.

2023 Performance: As noted, Edmonds became the sole complement to White in the Bucs' backfield in the second half of the season; in fact, he was the only back other than White to get an offensive snap over the last 10 weeks, playoffs included.

Even so, given how the Bucs made White into an every-down workhorse back, Edmonds' work load was still somewhat light. He finished the season with 49 carries for 176 yards and 14 catches for 81 yards. He was the team's second-leading rusher behind White, who finished just 10 yards short of his first 1,000-yard season. Edmonds had another 11 carries for 31 yards in the playoffs, as well as three catches for 26 yards. His most prolific outing was in a critical Week 13 win in Atlanta when he contributed 58 yards from scrimmage.

Edmonds also played extensively on special teams and finished tied for fifth on the team with five kick-coverage stops.

Career Accomplishments: A fourth-round pick out of Fordham by the Cardinals in 2018, Edmonds quickly carved out a rotational role in Arizona's backfield before becoming a primary starter in 2021. Over his four seasons in Arizona he took 333 handoffs for 1,551 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 4.7 yards per tote. He also caught 128 passes for 921 yards and five more scores.

Edmonds nearly reached 1,000 yards from scrimmage in 2021 despite missing five games due to injury. He finished with a career high 592 yards on the ground and added 43 catches for 311 yards for a scrimmage total of 903 yards. In 2020, Edmonds had his best season as a pass-catcher, hauling in 53 passes for 402 yards and four touchdowns.

Overall, Edmonds has logged 450 carries for 1,972 yards (4.4 average) and nine touchdowns. He has also caught 158 passes for 1,159 yards and six more TDs.

Other Potential Free Agent Running Backs: Saquon Barkley (Giants), Josh Jacobs (Raiders), Derrick Henry (Titans), Tony Pollard (Cowboys), Austin Ekeler (Chargers), D'Andre Swift (Eagles), J.K. Dobbins (Ravens), Devin Singletary (Texans), A.J. Dillon (Packers), Zack Moss (Colts), Cordarrelle Patterson (Falcons), Gus Edwards (Ravens), Ezekiel Elliott (Patriots), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Chiefs), D'Onta Foreman (Bears), Boston Scott (Eagles), Damien Harris (Bills), Ameer Abdullah (Raiders), Matt Breida (Giants), Kareem Hunt (Browns), Antonio Gibson (Commanders)

Top Running Back Prospects in 2024 NFL Draft: Jonathon Brooks (Texas), Trey Benson (Florida State), Bucky Irving (Oregon), Blake Corum (Michigan), Audric Estime (Notre Dame), Dillon Johnson (Washington), Ray Davis (Kentucky), MarShawn Lloyd (USC), Daijun Edwards (Georgia), Will Shipley (Clemson), Dylan Laube (New Hampshire), Braelon Allen (Wisconsin)

1-24-001 NFC South Back to Back to Back Champions NEW SALES_1920X1080-04

2024 Bucs Season

You won't want to miss out on Tampa Bay's best party

Buy Season Passes

Related Content

news

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Antoine Winfield Jr.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. wrapped up his rookie contract in 2023 by earning First Team Associated Press All-Pro honors and helping the Bucs to a fourth straight playoff berth with a string of big plays
news

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield revived his career in Tampa in 2023 and now has a chance to test free agency again…Our 10-part series on potential Bucs free agents in 2024 starts at the most important position in football
news

2023 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Carl Nassib

OLB Carl Nassib, who has 16.0 sacks in 42 games as a Buccaneer and 9.5 sacks in his other 57 NFL outings, is one of three edge rushers from Tampa Bay's 2022 squad set to become free agents on Wednesday afternoon
news

2023 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Logan Ryan

Veteran safety Logan Ryan missed the middle of his debut season in Tampa with a foot injury but was a significant part of the Bucs' defensive schemes when healthy…He's due to become a free agent on Wednesday
news

2023 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Akiem Hicks

Twelfth-year veteran Akiem Hicks, who signed a one-year deal with the Bucs last June and made a clear impact against the run when healthy, is one of five defensive linemen from the 2022 roster set to hit free agency next week
news

2023 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Sean Murphy-Bunting

After a strong finish to the 2022 season, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting is one of three defensive backs from the Buccaneers' 2019 draft who are set to become unrestricted free agents on March 15
news

2023 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Will Gholston

Veteran DL Will Gholston has quietly put together a solid decade of productive football for the Buccaneers but is now one of eight core defenders on the team who could hit free agency later this month
news

2023 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Mike Edwards

Safety Mike Edwards, who has a well-deserved reputation as a ball hawk, could potentially hit free agency in March after starting a career-high 12 games in 2022
news

2023 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Anthony Nelson

OLB Anthony Nelson, who tied for second on the Bucs' defense in 2022 with 5.5 sacks, is one of six players from the team's 2019 draft who are currently positioned to hit free agency in March
news

2023 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Lavonte David

If the Buccaneers and long-running team captain Lavonte David can agree on a fourth contract between them, David could join a very select list of players who spent their first 12 seasons in Tampa
news

2023 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Julio Jones

The Buccaneers face a lengthy list of potential unrestricted free agents in 2023, and once again we are going to take a closer look at the situation for 10 of them, beginning with Julio Jones

Latest Headlines

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Chase Edmonds

In his first season with the Buccaneers, Edmonds became the team's primary backfield reserve behind Rachaad White, but now he is due to hit the open market again after playing on a one-year deal

Our Favorite Plays in Bucs' 2023 Season | Point-Counterpoint

Contributors Brianna Dix and Scott Smith have some fun in their series of weekly debates, looking back on the plays they remember most fondly from the Buccaneers' exciting 2023 campaign

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 5.0 

Mock draft season is in full swing following the conclusion of the 2023 campaign

Franchise Tag Window Opens, Will Bucs Use Option?

Beginning Tuesday, NFL teams have two weeks to decide whether or not to utilize a franchise tag on a pending free agent, which the Bucs most recently did in 2022 on Chris Godwin before signing him to a long-term deal

Photos: Best of Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic

View the best photos from the Sixth Annual Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic, the country's largest girls flag football tournament, featuring more than 100 teams and 2,000 athletes.

Bucs Embraced Challenge of Cap-Strapped Offseason in 2023

The Buccaneers headed into the 2023 offseason with cap restrictions they had never seen before and an open question mark at quarterback but produced another winner by having fun with the challenges to their professional pride

2024 State of the Bucs: Safety

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with safeties

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Antoine Winfield Jr.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. wrapped up his rookie contract in 2023 by earning First Team Associated Press All-Pro honors and helping the Bucs to a fourth straight playoff berth with a string of big plays

Free Agency Looms, Coaching Staff Additions | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discussed the new additions to the Bucs' coaching staff, the Sixth Annual Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic and some headlines ahead of free agency.

Bucs Hire Thomas McGaughey as Special Teams Coordinator

The Bucs have hired former long-time NFL coach and recent Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey to serve in the same position on Todd Bowles' staff following Keith Armstrong's retirement

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield revived his career in Tampa in 2023 and now has a chance to test free agency again…Our 10-part series on potential Bucs free agents in 2024 starts at the most important position in football

5 Things to Know About ST Coordinator Thomas McGaughey

New Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey comes to Tampa Bay after six seasons with the New York Giants, replacing retired Keith Armstrong

Bucs Name Kevin Carberry Offensive Line Coach

After introducing new Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen, the Bucs began filling out his offensive support staff, beginning with the addition of former Saints assistant Kevin Carberry on Wednesday

2024 State of the Bucs: Cornerback

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with cornerbacks

Buccaneers To Host FHSAA Flag Football State Championships  

Championships to take place May 10-11 at AdventHealth Training Center 

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 1.0

In our first addition to Mock Draft Season, we find some edge rush help for the Buccaneers in a first round dominated by quarterbacks, offensive tackles and cornerbacks

Photos: Sixth Annual Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic Opening Night

View photos from the Sixth Annual Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic Opening Night, kicking off the country's largest girls flag football tournament, featuring more than 100 teams and 2,000 athletes.

Darcie Glazer Kassewitz Discusses the Buccaneers' 2024 Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic

Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, Owner/President Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation/President Glazer Vision Foundation, highlights what players have to look forward to at the Buccaneers Girls Football Preseason Classic, and more with the "GMFB" crew.

Best of the 2023 Buccaneers | Mic'd Up

From silencing the doubters in Minnesota to our third-straight division championship, take a look at the best Mic'd Up moments from your 2023 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bucs Have 18 Potential Unrestricted Free Agents in 2024

The Buccaneers must deal with a list of 22 possible free agents when the new league year begins in March, including such unrestricted FAs as Mike Evans, Baker Mayfield, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Lavonte David
Advertising